Identity as the new enterprise perimeter: How OpenText unifies cybersecurity and business networks

OpenText used the Identity Festival in Aarhus and Copenhagen to demonstrate how tightly cybersecurity and business network capabilities work together to secure every layer of a modern enterprise—from humans and machine identities to the extended supply chain.

Why identity is now the primary attack surface

For many organizations, the easiest way for attackers to break in is no longer through unpatched systems unpatched infrastructure, but through compromised credentials and over-privileged accounts. Identity now sits at the center of everything: SaaS applications, APIs, remote work, privileged access, and AI-driven workflows. If those identities are not governed, authenticated, and monitored continuously, traditional controls access—network, endpoint, or application becomes fragile.

At the same time, digital ecosystems have expanded far beyond the corporate firewall, with suppliers, logistics partners, and service providers all requiring access to core systems and data. This “outside-in” access is critical for business operations, but it introduces distributed identity boundaries that are more complex to govern and secure.

Two perspectives, one security story

At Identity Festival, OpenText brought these two perspectives together in a single narrative: internal identity governance and external ecosystem security.

Cybersecurity showcased how strong identity and access management (IAM), including governance, privileged access management (PAM), and policy-driven enforcement, reduces the likelihood and impact of identity‑-‑driven incidents across the enterprise.

Business Networks highlighted how secure, policy-based B2B integration, EDI, secure data exchange, secured edge data ‑and identity-aware collaboration protect the supply chain by ensuring that third parties only receive the access and data they truly need, when they need it.

By treating identity as a shared control plane, the two business units illustrated how OpenText can help organizations reduce risk without slowing down legitimate collaboration and innovation.

Secure the AI era with governed identities and trusted data

Identity Festival 2026 also focused on the intersection of identity, data and AI.

From a Cybersecurity viewpoint, AI agents and automated workflows introduce new requirements for identity assurance, fine-grained access policies, and verifiable auditability. If organizations‑ cannot govern which identities AI system operates under or what resources they can access—they cannot reliably control outcomes to ensure compliance. From a Business Networks perspective, AI effectiveness depends on the integrity of operational data flowing across the supply chain. Standardized, validated, and securely exchanged documents such as purchase orders, Bill of Lading (BoL) invoices and advanced shipment notices (ASN)—are essential prerequisites for trustworthy analytics and automation.

OpenText demonstrated how its platforms bring its solutions together to secure enterprise identity and uplift data quality—creating a reliable foundation for AI-driven operations.

Looking ahead: Build a unified identity perimeter

The discussions at Identity Festival 2026 reinforced that the most resilient organizations are those that align cybersecurity strategies with supply chain and ecosystem strategy. OpenText will continue to invest in that alignment, bringing together its Cybersecurity and Business Networks portfolios to help enterprises:

Manage identities at scale across hybrid environment

Enforce continuous, policy-driven access governance

Secure information flows across multi-party ecosystems and the edge data. For enterprises navigating rapid digital transformation, this integrated approach enables stronger security while still moving faster—supporting partner onboarding, AI adoption, and application modernization without becoming tomorrow’s headline.

Ready to rethink identity as your enterprise control plane?

Discover how OpenText’s cyber and Business Networks solutions help you secure identities, govern access and protect data flows across your entire digital ecosystem.

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