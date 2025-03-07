Customer Voices That Matter: How UserEvidence Amplifies OpenText Business Network Success

The results are in, OpenTextTM Business Network Cloud customers are deriving significant value from their investments with OpenText. With a legacy spanning decades in the B2B integration space, we’ve cultivated deep expertise in technologies that seamlessly connect organizations across global supply chains. But don’t just take our word for it. Through our partnership with UserEvidence, we’re now able to quantify and showcase authentic customer experiences in ways that transcend traditional case studies and testimonials.

This data-driven approach to customer evidence provides potential customers with transparent, verified insights directly from their peers—actual users who leverage our solutions daily to solve complex supply chain challenges.

As organizations continue to navigate unprecedented disruptions and digital transformation initiatives, having access to reliable, peer-validated information is increasingly more critical to the decision-making process. That’s why we’re particularly proud of what our customers are saying, and how their verified feedback demonstrates the tangible impact of our Business Network solutions.

Quantifying Customer Insights with UserEvidence

UserEvidence, a U.S.-based customer evidence platform, independently validates feedback collected directly from our clients, providing transparent and credible insights into real-world experiences. Recent verified data from this platform clearly demonstrates the significant value OpenText customers are deriving from our Business Network solutions:

82% of Open Text Business Network Cloud customers would recommend OpenText B2B Integration Enterprise.

88% of OpenText users agree that B2B Integration Enterprise is a critical component of their supply chain strategy.

89% of OpenText users saw at least a 25% increase in the number of opportunities uncovered from insights generated by using OpenText B2B Integration Enterprise.

86% of OpenText users saw an increase in supply chain visibility by at least 25% by using OpenText B2B Integration Enterprise.

Parikshit Singh, a software engineer with Lear, shares feedback on support received from OpenText.

Sharing the Impact in Their Own Words: Customer Perspectives

What does this value look like in practice? Our customers explain the tangible benefits they’re experiencing.

“(It’s) user friendly (and) easy to customize. The configuration and connectivity are fully secure and user friendly.” – Naval Singh, EDI business analyst, Google

“OpenText is a reliable company that provides valuable solutions, which have consistently helped us improve our operations and efficiency.” – Siddheswari Donturkurthi, EDI developer, Sony

“OpenText has been a trusted partner for many years, and the service they provide has been good. Account managers and experts from OpenText have given great attention to my company.” – Muraly Munandy, Integration Lead, BAT

“OpenText does a great job of managing, maintaining and administering the components of a managed services EDI relationship.” – Supply Chain Supplier Portal and EDI Administrator, an industrial conglomerates company

“OpenText has enabled us to participate in EDI transactions with vendors in a timeframe which we could not have matched with our current infrastructure and resources. We are also enabled to increase the number of vendors we exchange documents with relative ease and speed.” – Internet Software & Services Company

“Using OpenText B2B Integration Enterprise has allowed us to overcome obstacles in meeting our performance goals. We are now at 100% for the month of August!” – Thomas Rolfes, Supervisor, Polaris Industries Inc.

Discovering More Authentic Customer Success Stories

These testimonials represent just a sample of the wealth of customer insights available through our UserEvidence program. For a deeper dive into how OpenText solutions are transforming supply chain operations across diverse industries, explore our comprehensive User Research hub. There, you’ll find detailed customer evidence, including quantitative metrics and qualitative feedback that showcase real-world applications and outcomes.

Janaina Souza, from General Mills, shares feedback on support received from OpenText.

Building Supply Chain Resilience Through Digital Transformation

In today’s complex business landscape, OpenText Business Network Cloud delivers more than just connectivity. It provides a robust digital backbone that powers end-to-end visibility and control. Our integrated financial, operational, and supply chain solutions enable organizations to streamline processes, eliminate information silos, and leverage data-driven insights that drive strategic decision-making. As global markets face unprecedented volatility, from geopolitical tensions to environmental challenges, these capabilities aren’t merely advantageous — they’re essential for maintaining a competitive advantage and operational continuity.

