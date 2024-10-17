Master ERP modernization and streamline EDI at OpenText World 2024

Join me at OpenText World 2024 in Las Vegas (November 19-21) where I’ll be hosting two live sessions that will equip you with the knowledge and tools to unlock the full potential of your business operations. Whether you’re embarking on an ERP modernization journey or seeking cost-effective options for easy EDI integration, these sessions offer valuable insights and practical solutions.

Session 1 – Maximize the value of your ERP modernization projects

I’m thrilled to welcome industry giants, Hershey and Kimberley-Clark, who will share their firsthand experiences navigating the transition from legacy systems to modern ERPs like SAP S/4HANA. This will be a great session to learn how they:

Overcame the challenges associated with ERP migration,

Maximized the full potential of their new ERP systems,

while mitigating risks during implementation,

and just maybe (wink, wink) we'll hear how OpenText was able assist them on their operational transformation journey.

Session 2 – Overcoming EDI challenges for resource-constrained businesses

For mid-market companies, mid-sized subsidiaries or trading partners in need of EDI capabilities, this session will explore options for businesses who do not need a full-fledged enterprise solution. Discover how easy EDI integration can help break down technological barriers and drive growth with:

Fast-to-deploy trading partner kits to speed onboarding,

Cost-effective ERP adapters to integrate internal systems for seamless data flows,

User-friendly self-service tools to reduce the burden of in-house IT staff

and experienced OpenText EDI professionals that stand ready with advice and support.

Secure your spot at OpenText World 2024 and join me for these valuable sessions!

And here is the full OpenText Business Network conference lineup.