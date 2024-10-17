Business Network

Master ERP modernization and streamline EDI at OpenText World 2024

Join me at OpenText World 2024 in Las Vegas (November 19-21) where I’ll be hosting two live sessions that will equip you with the knowledge…

Naomi Skinner profile picture
Naomi Skinner

October 17, 20242 minute read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
This is an image of the Las Vegas skyline at dusk;

Join me at OpenText World 2024 in Las Vegas (November 19-21) where I’ll be hosting two live sessions that will equip you with the knowledge and tools to unlock the full potential of your business operations. Whether you’re embarking on an ERP modernization journey or seeking cost-effective options for easy EDI integration, these sessions offer valuable insights and practical solutions.

Session 1 – Maximize the value of your ERP modernization projects

I’m thrilled to welcome industry giants, Hershey and Kimberley-Clark, who will share their firsthand experiences navigating the transition from legacy systems to modern ERPs like SAP S/4HANA. This will be a great session to learn how they:

  • Overcame the challenges associated with ERP migration,
  • Maximized the full potential of their new ERP systems,
  • while mitigating risks during implementation,
  • and just maybe (wink, wink) we’ll hear how OpenText was able assist them on their operational transformation journey.

Session 2 – Overcoming EDI challenges for resource-constrained businesses

For mid-market companies, mid-sized subsidiaries or trading partners in need of EDI capabilities, this session will explore options for businesses who do not need a full-fledged enterprise solution. Discover how easy EDI integration can help break down technological barriers and drive growth with:

  • Fast-to-deploy trading partner kits to speed onboarding,
  • Cost-effective ERP adapters to integrate internal systems for seamless data flows,
  • User-friendly self-service tools to reduce the burden of in-house IT staff
  • and experienced OpenText EDI professionals that stand ready with advice and support.

Secure your spot at OpenText World 2024 and join me for these valuable sessions!

And here is the full OpenText Business Network conference lineup.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Naomi Skinner avatar image

Naomi Skinner

As Senior Manager, Product Marketing for OpenText Business Network, Naomi leads product marketing efforts for B2B integration in the supply chain space as well as in healthcare. Experienced marketer across various industries, Naomi enjoys translating complex concepts into simple terms.

See all posts

Follow

Follow Naomi Skinner on x.

More from the author

CIO.com: NetSuite EDI integration made easy, fast, and affordable
Business Network

CIO.com: NetSuite EDI integration made easy, fast, and affordable

In a recent CIO.com interview, OpenText’s Naomi Skinner spoke about how easy it can be to seamlessly integrate EDI with NetSuite to improve data visibility and streamline operations.

2 minute read

MSME Day 2024 – Celebrating the engine of our economy
Business Network

MSME Day 2024 – Celebrating the engine of our economy

Every June 27th, we celebrate Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on MSME Day. These businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and fostering vibrant communities.  At OpenText, we recognize the unique challenges faced by MSMEs and we’ve responded with solutions designed just for these businesses.

3 minute read

Customizable Dynamics 365 EDI integration – See the demo
Supply Chain

Customizable Dynamics 365 EDI integration – See the demo

A Microsoft-certified Dynamics 365 adapter delivers reliable on-time and on-budget EDI integration, surpassing inflexible alternative solutions

3 minute read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

Sign up

How can we help?