It’s time to start thinking about ERP modernization as Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) reaches its end of life on September 30, 2029. This marks a significant shift for many businesses who have a lot invested in Great Plains. It’s a scary thought to upend a solution that (mostly) works at the moment. But as technology continues to evolve and market dynamics change, it’s crucial for organizations to adopt solutions that can support their growth and competitiveness.

Ensure a smooth transition to Dynamics 365 Business Central (or any other ERP)

Many businesses will likely follow Microsoft’s recommendation to transition to their flagship SMB ERP product, Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC). Others may decide to choose a different ERP or may even feel a strong urge to kick the can down the road. Regardless of how or whether you move forward with a new ERP, OpenText can help you in developing a comprehensive implementation strategy, collaborating with your team and consulting partner to consider all factors, including B2B modernization. By integrating B2B modernization into the planning of the ERP modernization project, businesses can optimize their investment and leverage the full potential of their new system.

How to develop a well-defined ERP integration transition strategy

As a global B2B integration leader with over 30 years of experience, OpenText ensures a smooth and efficient migration. We have the technology and teams to quickly analyze your existing transactions and develop a tailored project plan. Minimize disruptions and maximize the benefits of Dynamics 365 Business Central or any other ERP by connecting your business to the largest network of trading partners worldwide.

OpenText runs the world’s largest network of connected partners

Connect once, reach anything with OpenText’s secure B2B integration platform.

Leverage our highly customizable, pre-built Dynamics 365 Integration adapters

OpenText offers highly customizable EDI integration adapters for ERPs, including for Dynamics 365 Business Central EDI integration adapters. Our pre-built adapters are quick to deploy and provide configurable options to meet your specific needs, ensuring a cost-effective and efficient integration solution, while allowing organizations to maximize the full potential of their ERP modernization efforts.

Key Benefits of working with OpenText

Accelerate your ROI: Maximize your ERP modernization investment with our comprehensive end-to-end B2B integration solution. Streamline your supply chain, automate manual processes, and optimize operations to boost growth and profitability.

Expert Guidance: Our experienced team does the due diligence upfront to understand your unique needs. We ensure a timely and on-budget deployment with tailored advice and support throughout the migration process and beyond.

Seamless Integration: Integrate your ERP seamlessly into existing systems and customize it to your unique EDI workflows, eliminating the need to adapt operations to a generic integration solution.

Scalable Operations: Seize new opportunities and easily adapt to changing business needs with a scalable B2B infrastructure and a variety of add-on capabilities designed to handle any challenge.

Choose the right partner for your ERP transition

Don’t jeopardize your business’s success when transitioning from Dynamics GP to Dynamics 365 BC or any other ERP. Partner with the right vendor to ensure a smooth and easy EDI integration and optimize your operations for growth.

Learn more about Dynamics 365 ecosystem integration or about one of our other easy EDI integration solutions. Also, stop by our booth at Microsoft 365 DynamicsCon in May 2025.