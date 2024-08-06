Where modernization meets savings

In the race to stay competitive, businesses face immense pressure to manage their content effectively. Data breaches, inefficiencies, and lost opportunities are common struggles. But what if modernizing your content services software could save millions? A June 2024 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by OpenText, reveals just that. Here’s how embracing OpenText’s private cloud content platforms unlocked substantial cost savings and enabled alignment with future digital transformation efforts.

The financial case for modernization

Let’s dive straight into the numbers:

$5.5 million saved in labor costs through automation.

$1.9 million saved by decommissioning legacy systems.

$16.4 million in avoided user impact costs due to reduced system downtime.

$496,000 saved in potential noncompliance costs.

A considerable 310% ROI over three years – $18.37 million Net Present Value (NPV).[1]

These figures, calculated for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers over three years, underscore the potential financial benefits of modernizing content services and moving to the cloud with OpenText. The journey to these savings begins by addressing a common enemy: digital friction.

The problem: Battling digital friction

Digital friction is a pervasive issue that hampers productivity and security.

46% reported decreased efficiency due to digital friction.[2]

58% lost business opportunities due to untimely data access.[3]

Outdated, disconnected content platforms and excessive application switching—workers juggle an average of 11 applications daily—compound these issues. The solution lies in modern, integrated cloud platforms.

The solution: Embracing modern cloud content management

Modern cloud solutions offer streamlined business processes, modernized infrastructure, enhanced business continuity, and reduced risk. OpenText is building the most secure and elastic information cloud, designed for agility and integration, empowering organizations to:

Private cloud: Secure, flexible, and scalable

OpenText Private Cloud offers a single-tenant environment that ensures world-class security, performance, and scalability. This solution caters to both internal and third-party cloud environments, offering the flexibility to deploy with cloud vendors like Google, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. OpenText Managed Services further enhance this by managing the full information management solution stack, providing a single point of accountability, and ensuring data security and compliance.

Case study: Measurable impact

Consider the composite organization from the Forrester study: a global entity with 25,000 employees, operating in multiple industries and relying on 16 critical applications. Pre-OpenText, they struggled with dispersed content, manual processes, and significant security risks.

With a phased deployment of OpenText solutions, the organization realized financial benefits including:

153,000 hours and $5.5 million saved in labor costs through automation.

$1.9 million saved by decommissioning outdated systems.

$16.4 million in avoided user impact costs thanks to reduced system downtime.

$496 thousand in reduced business risk through improved security, efficiency and compliance measures.

Conclusion: Transformative benefits with OpenText

The Forrester TEI study the significant financial and operational benefits of modernizing content services with OpenText. By moving to the cloud, businesses can achieve significant cost savings, enhance security, and improve efficiency.

For companies aiming to streamline operations, safeguard information, and drive productivity, transitioning to modern content services with OpenText offers a clear path to substantial benefits and impressive returns on investment. Embrace modernization, move to the cloud, and unlock your business’s true potential with OpenText.

