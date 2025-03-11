AI+IM 2025: Smarter, safer, stronger AI starts here

In an era where digital friction threatens to overwhelm organizations with information overload and content silos, AI promises a powerful solution—but only with the right foundation. Join OpenText experts at the upcoming AI+IM Global Summit in Atlanta, GA, from March 31 – April 2, 2025, where we’ll share practical strategies for leveraging AI to transform your information management practices.

Two essential sessions for AI information management success

Hype or hyperbole? Crack the code on winning strategies for AI information management

In this dynamic, hands-on workshop, OpenText’s AI information management experts will help you cut through the noise and focus on practical, high-impact AI opportunities. Through interactive exercises and real-world examples, you’ll identify use cases that align with your organization’s goals, address digital friction points, and develop measurable metrics for success. Drawing from our experience with leading companies worldwide, we’ll equip you with tangible strategies to build a roadmap for AI implementation that delivers real value.

Prompt perfect: Mastering AI inputs for information management success

As AI reshapes information management, mastering prompt engineering has become essential. This focused 45-minute session explores how to craft precise and effective prompts that deliver valuable results specifically for information management and governance challenges. You’ll gain practical tools to improve content categorization, automate routine data management, maintain compliance, and confidently guide colleagues in adopting AI in their daily workflows.

Meet our AI content management experts

Tracy Caughell , Sr. Director of Product Management for Content Cloud AI Solutions, brings expertise as a voting member of the Canadian General Standards Board Committee on Electronic Records and Image Management.

, Sr. Director of Product Management for Content Cloud AI Solutions, brings expertise as a voting member of the Canadian General Standards Board Committee on Electronic Records and Image Management. Sheila Woo , Sr. Director of Cloud Services for AI and Analytics, leads a team of NLP/LLM consultants and data scientists implementing AI solutions across industries. Hear her insights in this episode of AIIM OnAir discussing practical AI implementation approaches.

, Sr. Director of Cloud Services for AI and Analytics, leads a team of NLP/LLM consultants and data scientists implementing AI solutions across industries. Hear her insights in this episode of AIIM OnAir discussing practical AI implementation approaches. Driss Chahboune , Sr. Principal Solutions Consultant with 25+ years in enterprise content management, specializes in helping Fortune 500 companies unlock their information’s full potential.

, Sr. Principal Solutions Consultant with 25+ years in enterprise content management, specializes in helping Fortune 500 companies unlock their information’s full potential. Alison Clarke, Director of Product Marketing for Content Cloud, leads go-to-market for Microsoft and Salesforce integrations, capture/intelligent document processing and process automation technologies.

Trustworthy AI starts with great content management

While 96% of employees want AI-powered solutions, only 32% of organizations feel prepared to deliver a trustworthy foundation for generative AI. The reality is clear: great AI requires great information management.

As the leader in information management, OpenText is uniquely positioned to help transform AI into a productivity advantage by infusing GenAI with relevant, secure domain-specific content. Organizations with solid information management foundations are poised to unlock AI’s true potential—making data secure, available, and accessible.

Experience OpenText AI-ready solutions

OpenText™ Content Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise content management solutions from capture and automation to governance and archiving. Our solutions power new ways to work with AI-ready document management, business integrations, and industry-specific tools that make accessing and using structured and unstructured data easier than ever.

OpenText Core Content Management makes finding, using, and compliantly managing content simple with built-in GenAI, capture, and digital signature capabilities—a one-stop shop that reduces costs and security risks associated with multiple apps. The easy-to-use OpenText Content Aviator GenAI assistant, now included free with every subscription, helps users quickly find information, generate summaries, and extract key insights from their content. Sign up for the 30-day cloud content management free trial to experience it yourself.

Book your meeting today

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet one-on-one with our experts at AI+IM 2025. Email us to schedule a personalized meeting or demo with our AI Content Management team and discover how OpenText can help you build a foundation for trustworthy AI.

About the AI+IM Global Summit

The AI+IM Global Summit, hosted by AIIM (the Association for Intelligent Information Management), brings together information leaders to explore how unstructured data—the backbone of AI and automation—can drive organizational impact. This reimagined event (formerly the AIIM Conference) offers:

Interactive sessions and workshops instead of traditional “sage on a stage” lectures

Hands-on technology showcases for deeper engagement

Cohort-based learning to connect with like-minded peers

Four specialized learning tracks:

Artificial Intelligence – Understanding technologies, regulations, and policies (where our sessions are featured) Workflow & Process Automation – Streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency Intelligent Information Management & Governance – AI governance and maturity models Leadership & Change Management – Driving successful information initiatives

OpenText customers can use code 6KCBNXMBK6T1 for $100 off AI+IM registration.