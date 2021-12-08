What’s new in OpenText Extended ECM for Engineering and Core for Building Information Modelling – CE 21.4

Extended ECM for Engineering helps you manage and control your engineering information to:

Accelerate revenue

Improve external and internal collaboration to reduce time to project milestones

Increase production uptime revenue by speeding operations and maintenance task completion

Provide visibility, insight, and control to ensure governance

CE 21.4 for Extended ECM for Engineering includes the following innovations:

State Flow automates and controls efficient engineering work processes to keep projects and tasks on track

New state-based support for engineering specific workflow processes including review and approve, squad check, distribution states and transitions

Automate Transitions based on events and actions

User Roles within States to configure who does the work

Access to work process progress and full audit history to ensure accountability

Expanded engineering actions such a batch state transitions in context

Example of the State Flow user interface within OpenText Extended ECM for Engineering.

Graphical widgets, actionable dashboards, and reports enhance access, insight and control

My Assignments widget enables users to easily find the work they need to do

Faceted search and browse with engineering specific metadata speeds document access

Custom columns display engineering metadata at a glance

Graphical widgets including workflow status and overall work progress provide project insight

Content Intelligence State Flow sub-tags enable actionable reports and automated State Flow control

Example of the graphical widgets available in OpenText Extended ECM for Engineering.

Core for Building Information Modelling (BIM) efficiently captures and validates incoming BIM Data to maximize its value in operations and maintenance activities by enabling teams to:

Speed project model collaboration

Plan, build, and maintain quality digital twins

Track, classify, and validate BIM data throughout the entire project

Share designs and provide change management across the entire project and operations workforce

Core for BIM CE 21.4 includes the following innovations:

Extended ECM integration of models to the entire enterprise

Access models within Enterprise Asset Management (SAP PM/Maximo) and other ecosystem solutions (Finance, GIS, HR, CRM) to speed maintenance planning and execution using the built-in business workspace connector

Generate rich progress reports combining model delivery and status with other tasks and deliverables to provide insight and control

Support for multiple 3D formats to accelerate collaboration

Easily check and validate designs with the built-in viewer consolidating multi-format models and office documents

Support for IFC, IFCZIP, RVT, RFA & DWG formats

Build multi-format federated views without the need for authoring tools to speed collaboration and visualization of what-if scenarios

Multi-format viewing and manipulation speeds review/feedback/validate cycles with clear visual change requests

View submissions from multiple suppliers in a single model view to quickly “see” the complete 3D plan and provide informed feedback and direction

Create new arrangements from multi-format model elements without changing the underlying models

Take snapshots to share clear visual feedback with suppliers and to compare with their resulting updates

Speed adoption and reduce costs with the intuitive user experience (no complex and expensive specialist software required)

Example of OpenText Core for BIM’s multi-format viewing.

To learn more about these innovations and other OpenText solutions for engineering, project, operations, and maintenance teams register for OpenText World 2021 on-demand and watch the CTS200 OpenText Energy and Engineering solutions roadmap.