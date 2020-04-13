What’s new in OpenText EnCase eDiscovery Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

The endpoints that organizations need to access and manage for eDiscovery, regulatory compliance and investigations have increased quickly, adding complexity to legal projects requiring collection and culling at scale. In a world that has dramatically changed in a very short time, many enterprises are struggling to forensically collect data across endpoints and devices for time-sensitive matters.

OpenText™ EnCase™ eDiscovery, purpose-built for endpoint collection at scale, can be accessed remotely from any web browser to enable legal and business continuity for a remote workforce. In OpenText™ EnCase™ eDiscovery Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2, we’ve introduced enhancements to help remote clients be even more efficient and productive. These include user interface (UI) enhancements, an enriched optical character recognition (OCR) engine, an improved PST extraction tool and a new connector to Microsoft™ OneDrive to deliver enhanced usability and performance for a remote client base.

Enhanced UI

EnCase eDiscovery (Web Beta) introduces a modern UI centered on the core legal hold functionality, including surveys and notifications, which will be expanded to all legal hold capabilities in the next release.

Improved OCR

The new EnCase eDiscovery OCR engine has been upgraded to the OpenText Capture Recognition Engine. In addition to increased throughput and processing speeds, the OpenText Capture Recognition Engine expands support for common formats including single or multi-page TIFF and PCX files.

Better extraction of PST files

OpenText CE 20.2 also includes new capabilities for extracting PST files (replacing MAPI), including the ability to parse files and output to LEF, increasing flexibility and performance.

