OpenText™ Process Automation (AppWorks™) is a low-code development platform for building smart, engaging, easy-to-deploy process automation and dynamic case management applications. It empowers everyday users to quickly automate critical business processes while offering deep integrations into leading ECM platforms to harness the power of enterprise content for improved process efficiency.

Feb 2025: What’s new in OpenText Process Automation CE 25.1

OpenText Process Automation CE 25.1 introduces updates designed to streamline the solution-building experience, making it more efficient and intuitive.

Efficient solution-building experience

Assign multiple actions to a single rule: Solution builders can now add multiple actions to a single rule, allowing up to 20 actions per rule. Users can define a global condition at the rule level and each action can also have a condition. This flexibility enables efficient solution design, allowing a single rule to incorporate complex business logic.

For an intuitive experience, event-based rules are now split into separate front-end and back-end rule types respectively.

Custom message for mandatory form fields: For a seamless user experience, solution builders can add relevant validation or custom messages for mandatory fields in a form.

Enhanced RPA integration in a business process: Easily enhance RPA integration within your business processes with the new out-of-the-box RPA activity. This feature allows workflows to connect with an RPA process, execute tasks, and retrieve data from the RPA process. The RPA activity in a business process uses the RPA service to connect to the configured RPA vendor.

Nov 2024: What’s new in OpenText Process Automation CE 24.4

OpenText Process Automation CE 24.4 introduces exciting updates that streamline the experience for knowledge workers and solution builders, making process automation smoother and more intuitive.

OpenText™ AppWorks™ is now OpenText™ Process Automation

We are simplifying our portfolio and renaming our products to make it easier for you to understand and find our solutions. Starting November 1, we will transition to a more cohesive approach, using descriptive names that clearly highlight our offerings, and the pain points they solve. This change will not only clarify our products but also enhance your experience and make it simpler to explore the solutions that deliver against your business needs.

Optimized process automation experience

In-App Notifications: No more checking emails for status updates! Knowledge workers will now receive in-app push notifications for important events like task assignments or new cases. Solution builders can customize which events trigger notifications, ensuring the right alerts reach the right people.

Never miss a thing with in-app notifications

Case-Insensitive Search: Searching just got easier! Users can now perform case-insensitive searches across all columns, regardless of database settings. This capability ensures accurate, consistent and relevant results without worrying about capitalization.

Productive solution development experience

Modern Development Application: This new single-page app, accessible via a standalone URL and separate from the general admin UI, provides a streamlined interface for an efficient solution-building experience. With simplified navigation, easy access to development tools, and bookmarking options, solution builders, including business users, citizen developers, and professional developers, can boost productivity and work more efficiently.

Simplify solution building with a modern experience

Empower your administrators with targeted alerts

System alerts: With this capability, administrators can ensure relevant communication through tailored alerts. Administrators can configure system alerts to notify all users of critical system updates, while application alerts reach only the users of relevant applications. This targeted approach enables administrators to streamline communication, ensuring important updates reach the right audience.

Elevate system reliability through tailored alerts

July 2024: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks Platform CE 24.3

AppWorks CE 24.3 represents a major advancement in process automation application development, thanks to its use of AI to empower business users to quickly design their own process applications. The latest version also includes enhancements including a new integration with AI-powered SaaS cloud content management, and flexible options for solutions builders to further enhance their applications.

Introducing Developer Aviator: An AI-powered feature for expedited app development

Developer Aviator, powered by AI, enables business users to create a variety of basic applications without extensive knowledge of AppWorks or process modeling. These applications can encompass data models, business processes, role-based access control, and content management. Developer Aviator offers three straightforward options for generating applications for process automation:

Text instructions: Enter a series of simple text instructions at the prompt Templates: Configure ready-made templates tailored for standard processes Excel file: Import a Microsoft™ Excel™ file of a process previously tracked by spreadsheet, enhancing security and governance

Once Developer Aviator has created the basic application, solution builders can use the low-code tool to further customize the application, incorporating business rules, system integrations, and other attributes to meet specific process requirements.

Developer Aviator accelerates time-to-value by reducing dependency on IT or professional developers for basic app creation, enhancing agility to adapt to changing organizational needs. Users can share projects with professional developers to collaborate and add custom code, scaling the project as necessary.

Administrators can leverage AppWorks’ governance features to manage business users and oversee app generation, preventing the sprawl of applications within the organization.

AppWorks and Core Content integration: An efficient solution for complex workflows

The integration of AppWorks with OpenText™ Core Content offers an efficient and flexible approach to automating complex workflows while easily managing process-centric content. As a SaaS solution, Core Content offers the agility and flexibility to quickly address content needs for new line-of-business, department, and industry use cases with minimal IT involvement. Core Content seamlessly integrates with crucial business tools, including SAP, Salesforce, Google Workspace, and Microsoft, ensuring the easy availability of process information to stakeholders and preventing data proliferation.

Like other OpenText content management platforms, Core Content uses business workspaces to manage documents. These workspaces are created and updated based on events. When an application builder creates a workspace in AppWorks for a process, this seamless integration automatically makes that same workspace available in Core Content. Additionally, when a user uploads a new document to that workspace in Core Content, the corresponding workspace in AppWorks is automatically updated to expose the same document. This synchronization ensures all users have a complete and consistent view of process-related content, no matter which application interface they are using.

Access Core Content’s workspace within AppWorks

Enhancements for an improved development experience

Modern development application: AppWorks CE 24.3 introduces an improved single-page application designed especially for citizen developers to build low-code applications. This application features a user-friendly interface facilitating quicker application development, easier access and navigation, and the ability to bookmark essential development artifacts. This feature is currently available for solution builders using Developer Aviator for app generation.

File Connector: In AppWorks CE 24.3 File Connector has matured from a community connector with limited support to a fully supported AppWorks product feature. File Connector allows process applications to interact with files on a computer, enabling activities such as reading, writing, copying, moving, and deleting files.

Page redirection on task actions: Solution builders can configure rules to redirect a page upon task completion. Page redirection can be configured to go to a previous location, to a specific URL, or to a home page.

April 2024: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks Platform CE 24.2

The AppWorks team is pleased to introduce an array of features for both solution builders and users, to enhance productivity, accelerate time to value, and improve user experience.

Data deletion framework: Using this framework, solution builders can set policies for deleting large volumes of outdated transactional data. Strengthen data governance by scheduling deletions on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, previewing the impact, and adjusting as needed. Remaining focused on current tasks while historic data is being deleted in the background, ensures a lean, secure, and compliant application, thereby minimizing the risk of data breaches.

Data Deletion Framework

Mark a record read/unread: Prioritize tasks by marking records as unread and revisiting them later. Enable this configuration at the design-time for the ability to mark a record read/unread and identify higher priority items in a glance. This feature is enabled by default for the tasks in inbox.

Mark a record as read/unread

Multi-level sorting: Retrieve desired information quickly from a results list with multi-level sorting. While sorting out data in a list, select multiple columns and then arrange sorted items in a logical order to gather required information.

Sort on multiple columns

January 2024: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks Platform CE 24.1

AppWorks now provides a generic AI Connector Service that enables customers to integrate popular AI platforms such as OpenAI or Google Bard within AppWorks business processes. A new ‘AI task’ activity has been added to business process modeling to allow solution builders to use the AI Connector Service to send prompts to configure generative AI models and capture their responses. The prompts can be modified to receive improvised responses.

Add intelligence to processes to:

Analyze publicly available information to facilitate better decision making – for example in wealth management or vendor onboarding

Automate case routing based on sentiment analysis of an incoming request – for example to improve handling of citizen service requests

Provide customers with automated updates on case progression

Translate content for outbound communications

Pull current FX rates or other data

And more…

The enhanced AppWorks Platform CE 24.1 offers flexible task rejection options. Using the Dynamic Workflow Reject Task Action, a user can choose to either simply reject the task and end the workflow or reject the task and assign to a relevant persona.

The default option for the Dynamic Workflow Reject Action is reject the task and assign to the workflow initiator.

Options for the Dynamic Workflow Reject Action

Send email updates to as many recipients as relevant for the process with the revised email template where the recipient fields, including To, Cc, Bcc can now accommodate unlimited email addresses.

Email template expression editor

October 2023: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 23.4

AppWorks excels at helping organizations quickly create applications to automate complex, end-to-end business processes, however there are often repetitive, high-volume human-centric tasks within those processes that are time-consuming and error prone. To address these types of tasks, AppWorks Cloud Edition (CE) 23.4 adds robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities via integration with OpenText™ Operations Orchestration, allowing organizations to further enhance their process automation applications by creating and using software robots that mimic screen-based human actions to perform routine tasks such as logging into various applications, filling out forms, and collecting, manipulating, or merging data from multiple sources including legacy systems.

Increase agility using RPA to automate mundane, repetitive tasks.

This release also delivers enhancements to the dynamic workflow feature in AppWorks, including support for pushing notifications for specific tasks, as well as improvements to both the user experience and APIs.

For OpenText™ Contract Center, we’ve enhanced the obligations tracker so that users can more easily track their contractual obligations through to closure, including the addition of task notifications that can eliminate the need for manual reminders and reduce the risk of forgetting about or missing a deadline.

Quickly create notifications to effectively track contractual obligations.

July 2023: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 23.3

Recent enhancements provide users with the ability to attach user-generated documents or files when sending an email, i.e., invoices or quotes, as well as the ability to attach documents or files from content management systems such as OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Documentum™, OpenText™ AppEnhancer, etc., which was previously supported. This new capability ensures that all attachments are archived along with the email, regardless of the attachments’ origin.

Additionally, the user experience has been further enhanced by enabling users to more easily manage email templates directly from the AppWorks home screen and refine search criteria when working with a global email address book.

For OpenText™ Contract Center, recent enhancements allow business users to create and save charts and reports in the application without assistance from an application administrator.

Easily manage email templates directly from the AppWorks home screen.

April 2023: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 23.2

In AppWorks Cloud Edition (CE) 23.2, recent enhancements include integration with OpenText™ Core Signature to provide secure, enterprise-grade, digital signature capabilities for signing quotes, contracts and other documents in a fast, compliant and hassle-free way. This release also includes enhancements for email templates, enabling users to create and modify email templates directly from the AppWorks home screen, as well as enhanced integration with OpenText™ Intelligent Viewing, a cloud-first universal file viewing solution that allows users to view, compare, search, highlight, redact, annotate and publish documents.

OpenText™ Contract Center now includes support for OpenText™ Documentum™, as well as advanced search capabilities and the ability to customize and configure the user dashboard, including default layouts based on roles. Users can now add, remove, and/or rename tiles, update tiles with a new list, and expand or collapse tiles as desired.

February 2023: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 23.1

This release includes enhancements to the ‘Deadline’ and ‘Notification’ building blocks to support the configuration of complex escalation/notification rules on tasks. It also introduces pre-defined list filters which can work alongside end-user defined filters, plus shortcuts that streamline navigation between items.

This release also features several enhancements to OpenText™ Contract Center, including configurable data-entry forms for each organization and contract type, global contract search, the ability to save and re-use search criteria, and options to preview and export search results and link related workspaces, i.e., vendor, customer, etc.

October 2022: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 22.4

Enhancements in AppWorks Cloud Edition (CE) 22.4 include support for Git, GitHub and GitLab, improved audit capabilities, easier navigation from lists, user-enabled dynamic workflows that can reduce the burden on developers, dynamic layouts that use rules to hide information and ensure data privacy, and a low-code EIS Connector that allows consumption of REST APIs without the need to write code.

August 2022: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 22.3

Recent enhancements give developers more control over UI responsiveness and how users are able to interact with items presented in a grid view. Additionally, the user profile page has been updated to provide an option to select a preferred locale for the user interface, and further enhancements to integration with OpenText™ Documentum™ gives users more control when versioning and renaming documents from AppWorks applications.

June 2022: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks CE 22.2

Recent enhancements include a new interactive report view for lists that allows end users to gain insight into their data, enhanced integrations with OpenText™ Documentum™ and OpenText™ AppEnhancer™ (formerly OpenText™ ApplicationXtender) and a new user profile feature that allows application users to update their profile image and manage up to five email signatures in their user profile, including a default signature.

Enhancements to the contract obligations feature in OpenText™ Contract Center further increase efficiency by allowing users to set timers for contractual commitments and add escalation instructions to provide additional clarity. Also, contract authors now have the option to add custom rules at the clause level of a contract, improving productivity and enhancing the authoring experience.

Save time and improve the user experience with a new interactive report view for lists.

February 2021: What’s new in OpenText AppWorks Cloud CE 22.1

In Cloud Edition (CE) 22.1, new REST APIs for integrating AppWorks’ task management and business workspace with other systems provide a modern approach to integration – one that performs well, is highly scalable, simple, and easy to modify and extend. In addition, improved error handling capabilities make it easier for a caseworker to recognize and correct mistakes and exceptions.

For OpenText™ Contract Center, a new Obligation Management feature allows contractual obligations to be defined, managed and tracked, increasing staff efficiency and ensuring commitments are visible and appropriately managed. Additional personalization options offer users greater control over email notifications, and an enhanced UI provides more space on the screen, making it easier to find relevant contract details.

Define, manage and track contractual obligations for greater insight and visibility.

Enhancements include the ability for users to save filters for reuse, a streamlined UI for faster performance and a refreshed layout for case histories with business-friendly messages that provide a holistic view of a case. In OpenText™ Contract Center, CE 21.4 enables business analysts to add attributes on their own.

Additional AppWorks Case Accelerator enhancements help developers get a head start on building applications, and a new JavaScript API for the AppWorks client simplifies customizations. The API allows your custom code to embed seamlessly into the end-user experience.