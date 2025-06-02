OpenText™ eDiscovery CE 25.2: Introducing eDiscovery Chronology for enhanced evidence organization

We’re excited to announce the latest update in OpenText eDiscovery CE 25.2, introducing a powerful new tool that transforms how legal teams organize and analyze evidence. Here’s what’s new:

OpenText eDiscovery Chronology

In modern litigation and investigations, organizing massive volumes of digital evidence chronologically to understand the who, what, where, and when of a matter can be daunting, labor-intensive, expensive, and potentially risky. The new OpenText™ eDiscovery Chronology addresses this challenge head-on.

This interactive chronological narrative building tool helps legal teams track, organize, and analyze evidence by date—with full control of event metadata and complete audit trail capabilities. With Chronology, legal teams can leverage technology to streamline an otherwise manual task and quickly gain a clearer understanding of the sequence of events that may make or break a case.

With integrated visual Chronology, legal teams can:

Easily identify potential gaps or inconsistencies in evidence earlier, reducing risks and unpleasant surprises

Save time by organizing events and facts without having to copy and paste text and link documents in Excel, Word, or third-party software

Quickly zero in on specific events or facts at any time, for faster, easier, and more thorough client reporting, early case assessment, and preparation for depositions, hearings, settlement discussions, and trial

Chronology is a key feature that has been frequently requested by our customers and represents a significant enhancement to our platform’s capabilities.

In addition to the new Chronology feature, OpenText continues to release enhancements to our existing capabilities.

OpenText eDiscovery Aviator Key Document Summary – Now exportable!

Initially released in April 2024, Aviator Key Document Summary empowers legal teams to create an AI-generated summary of key documents, complete with links to the documents, for improved document review efficiency and rapid insight into the case. Now with CE 25.2, legal teams can more easily share document summaries with team members and clients with the ability to export Key Document Summaries, complete with working document links.

Aviator Review – More intuitive than ever

In our ongoing effort to increase efficiency and automate first-pass review, we have simplified the OpenText eDiscovery Aviator Review process to two simple steps:

Input your review criteria Identify the designated document set on which you want Aviator Review to run

It is really that easy, and after the Aviator results are returned, legal teams have the option to quickly QC the document set using the “compare with human review toggle” and selecting the coded review field to be used for comparison.

Expanded bulk redaction capabilities

Accurate and consistent redaction of privileged, confidential, or sensitive information across all document formats is a critical component for reducing production risks. Inadvertent production of privileged or sensitive information is a legal team’s worst nightmare. As the type of data involved in litigation and investigations continues to become more diverse—going far beyond email and Word documents—it’s essential that bulk redaction tools keep pace. That’s why we’re pleased to expand OpenText eDiscovery bulk redaction to support the chat-specific redaction view. We have also added support for Social Security Number patterns in the Bulk Redaction wizard for the native Excel viewer, the audio/video viewer (Cloud only), and the HTML chat viewer.

Additional new redaction capabilities include:

New “change redaction” functionality for the near native Excel viewer, the audio/video viewer (Cloud only), and the HTML chat viewer

The ability to centrally manage the addition and deletion of redaction reasons from within the Review & Analysis module

The addition of a dedicated Regular Expressions (RegEx) tester to support users writing their own customized RegEx for bulk redaction

An improved RegEx pattern search for birthdates

These updates in OpenText eDiscovery CE 25.2 represent our ongoing commitment to providing powerful, user-friendly tools for modern eDiscovery workflows. By introducing new functionality and enhancing existing key features, we’re responding to our most frequent customer requests and helping legal teams work more efficiently and effectively than ever before, delivering better outcomes for their clients and organizations.