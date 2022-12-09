How to generate a custom shortlist of eDiscovery vendors

If you’re like some companies, you may be using outdated, mishmashed software or a myriad of point solutions to manage your eDiscovery processes. While this antiquated approach may work for some companies or use cases, many law firms and corporations are identifying and evaluating newer legaltech technology that better align to maturity and needs.

eDiscovery software comes with a very wide range of features, and many have strengths in one area (such as processing) and have some challenges in others (such as analysis or review) so it’s important to identify your companies needs and priorities—along with IT deployment preferences–and do some homework.

Analyst firm GigaOm and its Radar for E-Discovery is a great starting point if you’re actively looking for new eDiscovery solutions or just want to know what’s available in the market.

GigaOm provides evaluation criteria and guidance

The GigaOm Radar for E-Discovery highlights key e-discovery vendors and identifies vendors and products that excel to help organizations assess competing solutions in the context of well-defined features and criteria.

The report describes key features and metrics used to evaluate vendors and provides an overview of the category and its underlying technology, identifies leading e-discovery solutions, and helps decision-makers evaluate these platforms and make a more informed investment decision.

The report evaluates 19 different eDiscovery software vendors, including OpenTextTM, Relativity, CloudNine, Consilio, DISCO, Everlaw, Exterro, IPRO, Microsoft, Onna and Nuix, on factors including: vendor positioning (Small-to-medium business (SMB), Large enterprise and/or Law firms), deployment mode (cloud only, on-premises or hybrid), key criteria (e.g., recursive data parsing, tagging & organizing documents, data governance, predictive coding) and evaluation metrics (speed, flexibility, scalability, support and ease of use).

The GigaOm Radar

The GigaOm Radar plots vendor solutions across a series of concentric rings, with those set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value based on evaluation of the factors. The chart characterizes each vendor on two axes—balancing Maturity versus Innovation, and Feature Play versus Platform Play—while providing an arrow that projects each solution’s evolution over the coming 12 to 18 months.

Here is the GigaOm Radar:

OpenText named a leader

The industry report recognizes OpenText as having one of the most comprehensive eDiscovery solutions on the market, outperforming Relativity, Microsoft, and the other 16 vendors evaluated. OpenText received the highest possible scores for flexibility, scalability, support and ease of use, with the report noting that “OpenText is strong across the board, and it is still innovating despite being a very well-established vendor.” Capabilities in recursive data parsing and its ability to call on technology from elsewhere in its portfolio also stood out to GigaOm.

If you’re interested in finding out more about eDiscovery solutions available in the market, a better understanding of the capabilities and their relative strengths and challenges, the GigaOm Radar report provides some useful information and you can get a copy of the report here.

Find out more about OpenText eDiscovery solutions here.