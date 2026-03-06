Top 5 things you cannot miss at Legalweek 2026: Charting your journey to ignite innovation

As the legal industry gathers for Legalweek 2026 (#legalweek2026), the primary challenge has shifted from simply adopting Generative AI to effectively implementing and validating its results within a defensible framework.

With the theme of “eDiscovery Ignited,” OpenText is leading the way in eDiscovery AI by moving beyond the hype to offer practical tools for measuring precision and understanding AI reasoning. Whether through comparing AI findings against human tagging or leveraging automated quality metrics to ensure accuracy, we are sparking change, empowering legal teams to move forward with confidence, ensuring that AI-driven insights are as reliable as they are fast.

Here are the top five things you cannot miss at this year’s event to ensure your legal team is prepared for what’s next:

1. The evolution from TAR to HAR

A major talking point this year is the shift in methodology being tracked by industry experts. Look for Neil Cameron’s latest feature in the Legal IT Insider, “FROM TAR TO HAR: Are GenAI Discovery Tools Ready for Forensic Scrutiny?” The report includes insights from OpenText’s own Tom Gricks and Ole Olson, highlighting how the industry is moving from traditional Technology Assisted Review (TAR) toward GenAI Human Assisted Review (HAR) models, and how to optimize validation of HAR output.

2. The rise of the AI agent

Legal practitioners are increasingly focused on how to move from “chatting” with AI to “deploying” it. In the Annual Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) Technology Review, the featured article “AI Agents in Legal Technology: What In-House Counsel Should Know” provides a roadmap for this transition. Drawing on a conversation with Michael LaBrie, OpenText’s Director, Cloud Services, the piece explores how Agentic AI—which pursues goals autonomously rather than just answering prompts—is set to reshape legal operations by handling multi-step reasoning in complex investigative workflows. Be sure to check out the CCBJ 2026 Technology Review launching March 9, 2026.

3. Solving “unsolvable” investigations (The Kennedy archives)

For a look at AI’s power in action, do not miss the live case study on Monday, March 9, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm in Meeting Suite MS-N (5th floor). “Unlocking the Kennedy Archives: Revealing Hidden Truths Through AI-Powered Workflows” will showcase how OpenText investigation experts blend GenAI with human reasoning to solve historical puzzles. This session will dive into the CIA’s pre-Dallas knowledge of Lee Harvey Oswald, showcasing how these same workflows can be applied to your most complex corporate investigations.

4. Moving beyond the generative AI hype

While many are still discussing the theory of AI, OpenText is delivering it. This year, explore how OpenText eDiscovery Aviator has moved beyond simple summarization to include Aviator Rapid Exploration. By combining GenAI with predictive algorithms, this technology prioritizes “issue-driven intelligence,” allowing legal teams to generate reports that organize critical documents by train of inquiry, significantly speeding up early strategic decision-making.

5. High-touch expertise and strategic partnership

Finally, Legalweek is the perfect time to evaluate the “who” behind the “what.” Beyond the software, OpenText is a single trusted advisor, offering gold-standard services in digital forensics, managed document review, and digital data investigation. Visit the OpenText professional services and technology experts at Booth #120 or book a deep-dive session in Meeting Suite MS-N to see how a partner with over two decades of experience can help you “ignite” your eDiscovery strategy and reduce the stress of modern data complexity.