Welcome to the Cognitive Computing Era

We’re at a major turning point in technology. The Cognitive Computing Era, powered by the rise of enterprise artificial intelligence and agentic AI, is transforming how organizations operate, make decisions, and compete.

What is enterprise artificial intelligence?

Enterprise artificial intelligence is the strategic application and integration of various AI technologies and capabilities within an organization to solve specific problems, automate processes, and drive decision-making. Meanwhile, agentic AI focuses on autonomous decision-making and action. While traditional AI primarily responds to commands or analyzes data, agentic AI can set goals, plan, and execute tasks with minimal human intervention.

But innovation comes with responsibility. Leaders must strike a balance between trust and innovation. AI unlocks new solutions and efficiency while trusted, sovereign data ensures confidence, reliability, and compliance. Without strong data governance, rapid AI advancement can compromise privacy and security, but without innovation, progress stalls.

Only trusted data can power truly effective AI. For organizations that treat data as their operating systems, not just a byproduct of business, this will be the new differentiator.

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence: Building Trusted AI with Secure Data

Written by OpenText leaders, this book provides a roadmap for the new reality. It explores why trusted data and responsible AI are two sides of the same coin, and how organizations can turn this relationship into a competitive advantage. You’ll learn:

The evolution of enterprise data and how governance underpins AI maturity.

How industry frameworks guide responsible AI deployment, addressing fairness, accountability, and regulatory compliance.

Why emerging cybersecurity challenges call for a zero-trust architecture and proactive defenses.

The “Sovereign AI” blueprint for organizations to safely unlock private data for a true competitive advantage.

The book addresses both the challenge and opportunity presented by AI. It recognizes that the next decade will not only be defined by technical capability but by who governs and uses data most effectively.

Information management is the key

Information management is the gatekeeper for trusted data; data quality defines the credibility of every AI decision. The two disciplines are deeply interconnected, as effective AI relies on governed, high-integrity data, while information management gains new speed and intelligence through AI-driven automation.

Packed with thoughtful analysis, engaging case studies, and actionable steps, Enterprise Artificial Intelligence: Building Trusted AI with Secure Data offers the architecture and governance frameworks you need to move from isolated AI experiments to enterprise-grade deployments.

This book is your guide to building systems that are fair, explainable, sovereign, and secure. AI will transform every industry—but only if it’s built on a foundation of trusted, well-governed data. Organizations that master this balance will define the next era of digital performance.

