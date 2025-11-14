OpenText World 2025: Harness Your Data. Scale AI.

Data is one of an organization’s most valuable assets. And in the era of agentic AI, it’s more important than ever.

Those who can harness the power of their data are in an ideal position to make the most of AI’s abundant potential—to gain fresh insights, make better decisions, and spur growth.

To put it simply: strong data foundations = strong AI outcomes.

Join us at OpenText World 2025 in Nashville, November 17-20, to learn how to put your data to work for you, with AI-driven, secure information management that addresses the unique needs of your business.

Let me tell you what we’ve got on deck:

Play video

Take the Reins of Your Digital Journey

I’m excited about what we have in store for our attendees. Take your pick of sessions that span everything from Content Management and Cybersecurity to Service Management.

You can also join the conversation on the future of tech at industry forums and advisory board gatherings, and go deep into new approaches with live demos and meet-the-expert opportunities.

Best of all, be one of the first to know what’s next on our roadmap for OpenText Aviator and more. We’ll show you how you can use the right data to perform the right tasks to get the right outcomes.

Spark New Ideas

In our keynotes and other sessions, you’ll hear from some of the most deeply knowledgeable people we know—our customers. Get ready for vibrant onstage conversations with leaders from globally successful companies such as Cardinal Health, Verizon, Honda, and more.

You’ll also get an inside look at the digital future from OpenText’s Executive Leadership Team, including Executive Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, Tom Jenkins; EVP, CPO and CTO, Savinay Berry; President, Worldwide Sales, Todd Cione; EVP, CDO and CIO, Shannon Bell; EVP, CMO, Sandy Ono; EVP, Security Products, Muhi Majzoub; and President, CCO, Paul Duggan. There is no better team to point you towards where technology is headed next!

And in a special conversation with consumer technology expert Katie Linendoll, award-winning singer-songwriters Jessi Alexander and Natalie Hemby will discuss how the music industry is transforming at the crossroads of creativity and technology. Nashville is the perfect place to delve into the future of music.

Take a Test Drive

AI has shifted from systems you can ask about anything, to systems you can ask to do anything for you. And at the OpenText Aviator playground on the expo floor, you’ll get to see this agentic AI in action.

Interact with our AI agents and other solutions hands-on. Our goal is to make AI practical, genuinely useful, and to help you customize it to gain real ROI.

Register now for OpenText World in Nashville, or for our select virtual experience. Expand your point of view, refresh your strategy, and elevate human potential through the power of data and AI.

See you soon!