Practical Enterprise AI: A Unified Innovation Roadmap Across OpenText Businesses

At OpenText World this week, we look ahead to the next chapter of innovation for all our business units. From content to cybersecurity, each business is delivering breakthrough capabilities that reflect our commitment to AI-first design, customer-centricity, and cloud modernization.

Content Management: From Content in Context to AI in Context

OpenText Core Content Management continues to set the standard as the leading SaaS AI content management platform, offering seamless out-of-the-box integrations with enterprise systems including SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, and more. This deep connectivity empowers organizations to unify their content ecosystems and accelerate digital transformation.

Coming with the release of OpenText (OT) 26.1, customers will be able to unlock the power of OpenText Content Aviator, our AI-driven capability suite designed to streamline and elevate key business processes. From claims processing and invoice management to talent acquisition and onboarding, these intelligent use cases will help teams work smarter, faster, and with greater precision.

Looking ahead to release OT 26.2, we’ll be introducing OT MIGRATE – a robust set of cloud migration tools and professional services that combine automation with configuration intelligence. These solutions are purpose-built to simplify and accelerate the move from static repositories to the AI-enabled workflows in the cloud—reducing complexity, minimizing disruption, and enabling customers to fully capitalize on the agility and scalability of modern content platforms.

Digital Experience: Conversations as the New Digital Storefront

OpenText Experience is redefining customer engagement with a bold vision rooted in disruptive simplicity. With the upcoming launch of release OT 26.2, we will introduce a unified communications platform designed to help organizations embrace the transformative power of AI as the new UI.

Without compromising the robust technology stacks that drive dynamic content and digital optimization, OpenText Experience bridges the gap between innovation and integration, enabling customers to harness AI while preserving the systems that support their operations.

As customer expectations evolve, customer engagement is no longer about static interactions; it’s about real-time, personalized conversations. The innovations in the OpenText Experience roadmap are designed to help organizations move from promise to practice, turning AI-powered possibilities into measurable outcomes.

Business Network: AI Driven Supply Chain

OpenText is advancing a bold vision for an AI-optimized supply chain—transforming fragmented data into unified intelligence. The days of “more apps, less maps,” where commerce and trade data moved in isolated, point-to-point silos, are behind us.

In today’s landscape of rising compliance and regulatory complexity, OpenText is building a smarter, more connected future. At the heart of this transformation is a powerful data orchestration layer within the OpenText Business Network, designed to activate AI agents that simplify the intricacies of global supply chains. These agents—focused on product delivery, supply forecasting, and quality management—are reshaping how businesses anticipate, respond to, and manage operational dynamics.

By integrating these intelligent capabilities, we’re enabling organizations to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive decision-making. A prime example is the release of OpenText Trading Grid 25.4, which delivers network-wide visibility and anomaly detection. This empowers businesses to identify bottlenecks, predict demand fluctuations, and ensure quality compliance—before issues escalate.

Observability & Service Management: Building a Ticketless Enterprise

OpenText Service Management is evolving to meet the needs of modern organizations—now with purpose-built modules for IT, HR, and Customer Support. These enhancements bring workflow intelligence to life, leveraging AI to automate service delivery, accelerating resolution times, and simplifying both employee and customer experiences.

In today’s complex digital environments, OpenText Observability is also essential to bring total asset visibility — you can’t manage what you can’t see. From applications to infrastructure to networks, visibility across systems is foundational to effective triaging and preventing issues and incidents. OpenText helps organizations shift from reactive support models to proactive, intelligent service ecosystems—where every interaction is optimized, and every outcome is elevated.

At the heart are AI-powered operations, where intelligent agents are programmed to handle high-value, precision tasks. These agents deliver measurable efficiency gains—but only when guided by the right data, parameters, and guardrails. This ensures that automation is not only fast, but also accurate, secure, and aligned with business objectives.

Cybersecurity: Secure Information Management

OpenText Cybersecurity’s strategy centers on empowering AI to act as a force multiplier in cybersecurity. Intelligent agents, programmed with the right data, precise parameters, and governance guardrails, are key to automating SOC analyst roles and drive better threat detection and response. This ensures that security is not only robust, but also agile—ready to adapt to the dynamic nature of today’s digital environments.

Our latest innovations in release 25.4 reflect a deep commitment to proactive, AI-driven cyber resilience. We’ve delivered advanced capabilities in data privacy, encryption, and application security, alongside the launch of Core Identity Management in the Cloud. Our Threat Detection and Response solutions now feature expanded integrations, offering real-time protection and compliance across hybrid environments.

Cyber defense today requires a multi-layered approach—spanning data, applications, networks, and the edge. To stay ahead of evolving threats, organizations must protect identities, safeguard sensitive data, and defend against malicious actors both externally and internally. With these advancements, OpenText is helping organizations build resilient, intelligent security frameworks that protect what matters most—data, people, and trust.

DevOps: AI-First DevOps for Regulated Industries

OpenText’s DevOps is embracing an AI-first approach to software delivery—reimagining DevOps for the enterprise. At the heart of our strategy is a commitment to intelligent automation, secure development, and industry-specific innovation.

Our platform now delivers tailored solutions for highly regulated industries, with a strong focus on Financial Services Institutions (FSI), Life Sciences, and Automotive. These solutions embed compliance directly into workflows, including e-signature capabilities, ensuring faster, safer deployments that meet stringent regulatory requirements.

The OpenText DevOps roadmap is driven by a vision of autonomous testing and delivery, powered by specialized AI agents and a connected knowledge hub. These agents enable predictive insights, continuous improvement, and fit-for-purpose automation across the software lifecycle.

Lastly, our fully integrated solution with OpenText and GitHub Copilot provides the industry leading solution for end-to-end functional testing, particularly as we bring in application security. These strategic alliances enable ADM to be the #1 testing platform for enterprise applications including SAP, Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, and more.

Analytics & Legal Tech: Intelligence that Works for You

OpenText is advancing a new era of data insight and legal innovation with OpenText Intelligence Aviator and OpenText eDiscovery Aviator. Designed to put AI to work for data analysts and legal teams alike, these innovations transform how organizations uncover meaning and manage risk. Intelligence Aviator turns enterprise data into a strategic asset—using AI-driven analytics to reveal patterns, predict outcomes, and guide smarter decisions. eDiscovery Aviator applies the same intelligence to the legal domain, automating document review, case summarization, and investigations to save time while strengthening defensibility. Together, they represent the future of informed, intelligent action—where AI not only analyzes but truly understands.

Across all BUs, our roadmap is more than a set of features—it’s a reflection of our purpose: to help customers unlock the power of information through AI, cloud, and secure platforms. We’re excited to bring these innovations to the market and look forward to partnering with you on this journey.

Stay tuned for more updates as we light up the future—together.