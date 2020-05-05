Unpacking the AWS strategic collaboration announcement

Last week OpenText™ announced an important new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The AWS partnership is the final piece we needed to complete our “OpenText Anywhere” strategy and commitment to support customer choice in the cloud, extending the OpenText Cloud and our Information Management (IM) solutions into the leading public cloud environments of Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and now, AWS. With the addition of OpenText Anywhere on AWS, we’re empowering our customers to deploy their IM solution to the cloud destination that delivers the most Information Advantage to their business.

Let’s unpack the details of this exciting announcement.

Why AWS?

With nearly a third of the market for public cloud – 32% at the end of 2019 and growing at nearly the same rate – Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platforms, offering an extensive global footprint spanning 76 availability zones within 24 geographic regions around the world. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster.

The combination of industry-leading IM applications and expert managed services from OpenText together with world-class cloud infrastructure and cloud-native services from AWS will deliver the full benefits of cloud choice under OpenText Anywhere.

While the strategic partnership with AWS is new, our experience in delivering IM solutions on AWS goes back several years. Our Hightail, Covisint, CatalystSecure, and Axcelerate cloud-native applications already run on AWS where they are used daily by more than 140,000 customers. Carbonite and Webroot rely on AWS to power many of our cyber resilience solutions. And, we have been delivering managed services on AWS for several years for many of our CEM products. We’ll use the knowledge and experience we’ve gained in operating these services to enable new deployments on AWS that meet expanded customer requirements for data sovereignty, compliance, disaster recovery and integration support.

Expanded managed services on AWS

Hundreds of customers already trust OpenText to deploy, operate, manage and maintain business-critical IM solutions in the OpenText Cloud. The AWS partnership makes it possible for OpenText to extend that same high-value managed service offering to customer deployments in AWS.

This significant expansion of cloud managed services is made possible by the availability of containerized versions of our products in OpenText Cloud Editions (CE). Containers enable us to install products quickly, monitor them extensively and update them easily with new levels of intelligent automation. The ability to “Never Upgrade Again” with CE relies on containerization and the ability it gives us to separate customizations from the base application in customer deployments – regardless of which cloud environment the customer deploys in.

Co-innovation opportunities

Finally, the AWS partnership opens the door to a co-innovation agenda that will extend the value of our IM products and enable us to leverage the reach and scale of AWS to create Information Advantage for our customers in new and powerful ways.

As Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances at AWS, said in last week’s announcement, we can help our shared customers find more cost savings, increase performance, and leverage the scalability and security of a public cloud with OpenText Anywhere on AWS. Statements like this illustrate the potential of what can be when we come together in a truly strategic partnership to deliver meaningful and lasting advantage for our customers.

