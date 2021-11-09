Top 5 Content Services sessions to attend at OpenText World 2021

OpenText World 2021 kicks off next week, bringing together leading digital experts and organizations to discuss the technologies and best practices for solving today’s toughest business challenges. Whether you want to identify the next steps in your organization’s digital transformation or learn what’s new in the latest releases, OpenText World is your go-to source for all things Content Services.

While I encourage you to take advantage of all the Content Services sessions available, if you only have time for a few, here are my top 5 recommendations:

1. Content Cloud Keynote

Join Michael Cybala and Dr. Marc Diefenbruch as they showcase recent advances within the OpenText™ Content Services portfolio.

2. Introducing OpenText™ Core Content: Our next-generation content services platform

Looking to move to the cloud? Learn about OpenText™ Core Content, the latest addition to our growing portfolio of SaaS solutions.

3. What’s new and what’s next in Content Suite/Extended ECM for SAP, Microsoft & Salesforce

If you’re interested in integrations with existing business processes, this session is for you! Learn about our product roadmap designed to help modernize content management landscapes, drive business productivity, and accelerate cloud transformation.

4. Running Content Suite and Extended ECM in the cloud is now even easier

Learn how the latest enhancements in the OpenText™ Content Suite and Extended ECM containerization architecture simplify deployment and upgrades, speed up new feature introductions, boost agility and increase scalability.

5. What’s new and what’s next for OpenText™ Documentum

Interested in learning what’s next for Documentum? Join us for an overview of the most recent Documentum updates and a review of the roadmap and innovation strategy for upcoming releases.

Explore more

Check out the entire lineup of topical and educational sessions in the Content Cloud track at OpenText World. Don’t forget you can also stop by one of the Expert Forums to chat with an OpenText Content Services expert directly.

We look forward to seeing you at OpenText World 2021.