Content Services

’Tis the season to simplify work: 5 ways AI helps teams wrap up the year smarter 

As another busy year winds down, most teams are juggling audits, final reports, and next year’s planning. The pace doesn’t slow just because the calendar…

Cassandra Tilson profile picture
Cassandra Tilson

December 15, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

As another busy year winds down, most teams are juggling audits, final reports, and next year’s planning. The pace doesn’t slow just because the calendar does, and that’s where AI can help. 

From accelerating workflows to instantly summarizing critical information for year-end reports, AI content management turns chaos into clarity. It’s the gift of time and focus for leaders who want to start 2026 with less friction and more momentum. 

Here are five practical ways to put AI to work before the year is over! 

1. Automate repetitive year-end tasks 

Manual data entry, document tagging, and status tracking tend to spike in December. Intelligent automation can handle the bulk of these activities, ensuring accuracy and saving hours of effort. 

With AI-powered digital content services, you can: 

  • Auto-tag documents by type, date, or owner. 
  • Route contracts or invoices for review without manual follow-up. 
  • Automatically generate summaries or reports for leadership review. 

Small automations add up to big time savings, especially when deadlines loom. 

2. Streamline year-end reporting 

Financial summaries, project retrospectives, and operational insights all depend on fast access to accurate data. AI can simplify report preparation by pulling relevant content from multiple sources and drafting executive-ready summaries. 

Teams using AI productivity tools can: 

  • Draw on multiple leading application integrations to generate context-rich answers when using an intelligent assistant.  
  • Generate summaries of multi-departmental projects. 
  • Visualize trends using AI-assisted analytics. 

The result: clear, complete reports delivered on time, with less stress for everyone involved. 

3. Strengthen governance before new initiatives begin 

January often brings new projects, new regulations, and new expectations. Year-end is the ideal time to strengthen governance frameworks so you can start strong. 

By unifying governance under digital content services, organizations can: 

  • Reinforce access controls and retention policies. 
  • Ensure all sensitive information is classified and compliant. 
  • Prepare audit-ready documentation for early-year reviews. 

Governance may not feel festive, but it’s one of the smartest investments you can make in sustainable productivity. 

4. Give employees the gift of better focus 

Perhaps the most meaningful impact of AI content management is how it changes the employee experience. 

By automating repetitive work and simplifying content discovery, teams can focus on higher-value tasks, such as strategy, innovation, and customer experience. It’s a lasting gift: fewer silos, faster collaboration, and a renewed sense of control over information. 

Organizations using AI content management report 28% productivity gains, according to Foundry research. That’s a head start on the new year that everyone can appreciate. 

5. Set the tone for a productive 2026 

Simplifying year-end processes isn’t just about finishing strong—it’s about setting the foundation for what’ s ahead.  
With AI content management, you can enter the new year organized, confident, and ready. Explore a free trial with your team to see how you can kick off the new year with an intelligent new approach to content management.  

Next step 

Explore how to help your organization simplify work, streamline content, and make the future of work flow with ease.  

Ready for a faster path to AI productivity?

Learn how SaaS-powered AI content management transforms daily work.

Unlock AI productivity

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Cassandra Tilson avatar image

Cassandra Tilson

Cassandra Tilson is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at OpenText. As a former Customer Success Manager, she is passionate about developing content to educate customers about OpenText products and services. Her areas of expertise include cloud-based content management, digital transformation strategy, and customer success. Before pivoting to the technology sector, Cassandra worked in museums for more than ten years coordinating public programs and managing sponsorships and partnerships. She is based in Ottawa, Canada.

See all posts

More from the author

From friction to flow: Building the resilient digital workforce 
Content Services

From friction to flow: Building the resilient digital workforce 

How AI content management helps leaders reduce digital friction, connect teams, and create a foundation for the future of work

December 09, 2025

4 min read

Smarter content, stronger results: Delivering AI productivity for the future of work
Content Services

Smarter content, stronger results: Delivering AI productivity for the future of work

How intelligent content management turns AI promise into measurable performance

November 28, 2025

4 min read

What’s new in OpenText Core Content Management
Technologies

What’s new in OpenText Core Content Management

OpenText™ Core Content Management delivers simple, agile and secure cloud-based content management with an AI content assistant.

October 27, 2025

20 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?