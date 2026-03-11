From legacy apps to an AI-ready foundation: Accelerate your cloud modernization journey with SaaS

If you’re managing content using legacy or aging on-premises solutions, you already know they’re holding you back. Upgrades that take months to plan, patches that require downtime, and IT resources focused on maintenance instead of innovation all come at a cost, whether financial or operational. And that’s without mentioning how outdated tools can drive users to implement “shadow IT”—workarounds or unauthorized solutions that introduce new risks.

There’s a better way forward. Intelligent SaaS content management helps organizations break free from the challenges that come with relying on legacy solutions while enhancing productivity, security, and AI readiness.

Why legacy content management holds you back

Relying on legacy applications can impact the entire organization, far beyond IT. Business processes stall when users must search multiple repositories to find the information they need. Storing content in several locations also increases the possibility of duplicate records or unauthorized access to sensitive content, putting the organization at risk of compliance violations and data breaches. Worse, without a single source of truth, gathering the insight needed to make decisions becomes a challenge.

Introducing GenAI only increases the need for content to be securely managed and well-governed. As organizations face growing pressure to enable and scale AI, analysts warn that legacy solutions and fragmented data architectures stand in the way of success. Forrester asserts that “rethinking and modernizing software investments is now an imperative[i].” Cloud modernization is not only essential for creating efficiency, but also vital to achieving AI productivity.

How SaaS unlocks speed, agility, and scale

Choosing SaaS content management makes it easy to get modernization started. Implementation takes just days or weeks, not months. Instead of requiring customization, you can easily tailor the solution to your use case with predefined, ready-to-use configurations. Instead of tackling version sprawl and scheduling downtime for updates, you’re automatically on the latest release, with no manual IT intervention required. That means you can easily expand—whether that’s adding users, increasing storage, or rolling out new use cases.

Choosing SaaS can also free up budget to support innovation, because subscription-based pricing means avoiding costly infrastructure investments. When embarking on legacy application modernization, choosing SaaS enables speed, agility and scale right out of the box.

Rethink how work gets done

Automatic updates, elastic scalability, and reduced need for customization deliver more than just convenience. They enable organizations to redirect resources toward what matters. With overhead dramatically reduced, IT teams can focus on innovating solutions to achieve business outcomes like driving revenue growth, improving customer experience, and accelerating productivity by automating tasks using GenAI. In other words, SaaS offers more than a simpler-to-manage solution, it enables organizations to reimagine business processes, simplify operations, and adapt to changing business needs.

Strengthen compliance and control

Relying on legacy applications typically means content is siloed, making it challenging to consistently enforce information governance. This leaves organizations open to security and compliance risks. Put simply – if you’re not able to rigorously manage who can access sensitive content and how long records are stored, you’re putting the organization at risk.

Modernization enhances security by enabling organizations to apply polices and controls securely across all content and processes. This means both reduced risk and enhanced audit readiness. Pivoting to a modern content management platform also delivers centralized visibility and consistent lifecycle management, improving control across content types. In short, choosing a SaaS content management solution for cloud modernization enhances information governance and security without slowing teams down.

Build an AI-ready foundation

In the AI era, a SaaS content management platform can offer another key advantage: A faster path to AI productivity. Choosing a platform like OpenText Core Content Management that offers an embedded GenAI assistant means that no additional investment is required to enable AI content management.

Reduced IT dependency also makes it easier for SaaS customers to explore and adopt GenAI. Easy scaling allows customers to start small, by piloting GenAI within a single department or use case, such as expediting insurance or supplier claim processing, or simplifying preparation of RFP responses. SaaS solutions are ideal for organizations that want to move fast, test what works, and expand seamlessly.

Modernize your way

Let’s address the elephant in the room: migration. The need to migrate vast amounts of data stored in legacy applications is often the biggest hurdle to modernization. It’s why so many organizations stay stuck using legacy systems far longer than they should.

When it comes to legacy application modernization, choosing SaaS content management offers a key advantage: Flexibility. Whether you want to pilot a new approach to content management or embark on an enterprise-wide modernization effort, SaaS offers flexibility to scale the effort to match your goals and to expand the scope of your modernization efforts over time. Here are a few approaches to consider:

Start a trial : Try AI content management via a free 30-day trial. Invite up to 10 members of your team to explore how cloud modernization could transform how you work.

Try AI content management via a free 30-day trial. Invite up to 10 members of your team to explore how cloud modernization could transform how you work. Pilot a single use case: Begin by modernizing content management within a single team or department. Prove value and build momentum for a broader modernization effort.

Begin by modernizing content management within a single team or department. Prove value and build momentum for a broader modernization effort. Use migration to improve organization: Ready for an enterprise-wide transformation? Don’t just lift and shift—take modernization as an opportunity to reimagine business processes, strengthen information governance and enhance integration with critical business applications. This will not only improve access to content but it will also enable you to deliver more valuable GenAI insights.

Modernizing how you manage content isn’t just a technology upgrade—it’s about creating a foundation for efficiency, security, and AI-ready work.



[i] Forrester, Predictions 2026: Enterprise Software, Forrester Research, Inc., October 21, 2025.