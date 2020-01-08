As we enter 2020, we’re taking a look back at the most read OpenText blogs of 2019. Here are the top 10 stories that caught your eye in 2019:

1. What’s the difference between data mining and text mining?

Even though data mining and text mining are often seen as complementary analytic processes that solve business problems through data analysis, they differ on the type of data they handle. This blog explores the differences between data mining and text mining and how you can use both to gain the information advantage.

2. Introducing the Information Advantage

Businesses today are operating in the next industrial revolution, and the rules have changed. This is Industry 4.0. It is imposing new demands on the enterprise — and creating new opportunities. To survive Industry 4.0, organizations must unlock the full potential of their information and achieve the information advantage.

3. Five use cases for digital twins in manufacturing

The digital twin is one of the fastest growing applications of Industrial IoT technology. A digital twin creates a complete digital replica of a physical object and uses the twin as the main point of digital communication. From quality management to product development, this blog shares five use cases for digital twins in manufacturing.

4. Five technology trends driving the energy sector in 2019

In the energy sector, it’s not just change that organizations must prepare for – it’s the speed of change. This blog shares five technology trends driving change in the energy sector in 2019.

5. Introducing the largest coordinated release in OpenText history

On July 10, 2019, at Enterprise World in Toronto, OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub announced the largest coordinated release in OpenText history with OpenText Release 16 Enhancement Pack 6, OT2 19.2 and Cloud 19.2.

6. 2019 technology trends driving IT modernization in the Public Sector

This blog shares four trends that shaped the public sector in 2019: cloud smart, the Internet of Things, breaking down siloes with DevOps, and harnessing artificial intelligence for data analysis.

7. It’s not just about doing more good, it’s also about doing less bad

At Enterprise World 2019 in Toronto, OpenText hosted a corporate responsibility session to discuss environmental social governance, enterprise risk management and corporate social responsibility. Keynote speaker Andrew Winston shared how to navigate the world’s biggest environmental and social challenges and a panel of industry leaders shared their insights into corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

8. Unpacking the Google Cloud announcement

At Enterprise World 2019, CEO & CTO Mark Barrenechea announced OpenText’s expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The announcement marks a major inflection point in the evolution of our cloud business at OpenText and solidifies our relationship with Google. In this blog, OpenText SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Patty Nagle unpacks what the announcement means for OpenText customers.

9. Four ways to modernize your supply chain

It’s no secret that supply chains are becoming increasingly strategic and complex. Whatever the size of your business, having a well-functioning supply chain is critical to your organization’s success. But today’s supply chains have evolved, encompassing hundreds or thousands of external suppliers, partners and third-parties. This blog shares four case studies for modernizing your supply chain.

10. Pulling an Uber: Customer experience in Financial Services

This blog discusses results from a BAI whitepaper sponsored by OpenText, which explores how financial services organizations can exceed customer expectations by tapping into technology. The whitepaper puts omni-channel experience at the top of the CIO agenda in Financial Services.

