The industry observes OpenText

It’s been a busy 2023 so far for OpenText. The first few months of the year have featured a major acquisition, significant technology innovations, new accolades and exciting in-person and virtual events.

One important measure of this activity is how we are being discussed and described by the wider industry. In case you missed some of the key moments, let’s take a step back to review the company’s progress through the eyes of others.

Acquisition affirmations

Following the closure of the Micro Focus acquisition, various reports commented on the positive nature of the news and the prospects of the enlarged, more broadly capable OpenText organization.

One article, penned by Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder and principal analyst of Deep Analysis, explained, “it’s an acquisition that we previously noted makes a lot of sense.” The deal, he said, brings tens of thousands of customers, more than 7,500 partners, and Micro Focus’ extensive technology portfolio to OpenText.

Read our roundup of the acquisition news here.

First-rate reports

These opinions from industry commentators won’t come as a great surprise when you consider that a comment about an organization should reflect the sum of its parts. And those parts all play their role in the markets we serve. This blog explores the wide array of recent industry analyst reports reinforcing our belief that OpenText products solve customer challenges in many markets.

Among these are reports published by industry analysts offering recognition across a variety of markets featuring many OpenText products, including OpenText Voltage (from the OpenText Cybersecurity business), ValueEdge and LoadRunner SaaS (Application Delivery), Extended ECM and Documentum (Content Services), Vertica (Analytics and AI), and the IT Operations Management portfolio. Read the blog for more detail.

Taking a world view

But it isn’t just analysts. In preparation for and as a result of the successful OpenText World EMEA event series in April, we have witnessed positive press reports covering our recent Cloud Editions 23.2 release, as well as some of the announcements and details shared at the event itself that took place in Munich, Paris and London as well as virtually.

Here’s a sampling of press coverage we received:

“If you’re looking for an integrated set of enterprise processes on a global basis, and you want information at the center of what you’re doing, then it’s us [OpenText].” – Mark Barrenechea, CEO and CTO of OpenText, as reported in The Register.

“In hindsight, [OpenText’s] Project Titanium and the move to deliver seamless, complete and integrated information management in the cloud has been a stroke of genius. The world of information management is evolving towards intelligent content services based on artificial intelligence and adaptive cloud strategies, positioning OpenText well in a very competitive space.” — Forbes

“I see the company poised at the precipice of becoming much more relevant to C-Suite leaders given its enhanced scale post the closure of the Micro Focus acquisition. The event this week is the first since the acquisition closed and therefore, is a key moment in the company’s history… OpenText’s cloud-based offerings and solutions provide customers with the tools worthy of consideration as enterprises look to re-tool their digital transformation journeys.” — Futurum Research

“… if you are looking for a cloud-based comprehensive information management solution, OpenText should be on your shortlist.” — Business News

Tackling today’s information management challenges

With every passing year, the requirement to identify, collate, manage and make sense of the information organizations need to succeed becomes more and more complex. As this recent blog mentioned, “nearly all the IT leaders surveyed said their information management goals are very important to the success of their technology strategy, but more than 70% struggle to meet them.”

Customers need a trusted partner to help them gain the information advantage. Like so many others, they are looking to be smarter with OpenText.