Customer Experience

The future of customer experience: top 5 insights from OpenText World 2025

Customer experience is entering a new era — one driven by intelligence, powered by AI, and shaped by continuous conversations.

Janet de Guzman profile picture
Janet de Guzman

November 27, 20252 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to

OpenText World 2025 made one thing clear: customer experience is entering a new era — one driven by intelligence, powered by AI, and shaped by continuous conversations. For those who couldn’t join us in Nashville, here are the five biggest OpenText™ Experience takeaways that will define the year ahead.

1. Conversations are the new customer experience

Across keynotes and customer roundtables, leaders reinforced that CX is shifting from one-time interactions to bi-directional, intelligent, continuous conversations. OpenText™ Experience Cloud is evolving to make every customer moment connected — from proactive notifications to rich, AI-powered interactions across channels. Check out the OpenText World Experience Keynote recording to hear how innovators like Citizens Bank and The Standard are already reshaping customer conversations with OpenText.

Play video
Powering smart, scalable CX in uncertain times

2. When your customers buy from you, it’s only the beginning

Brands win or lose loyalty after the sale, not before it. Experience Cloud is purpose-built for post-acquisition journeys — onboarding, servicing, renewals, claims, retention, and advocacy. These are the moments that drive lifetime value, yet most CX platforms ignore them. OpenText is leaning in.

3. SAP + OpenText: a modern foundation for connected experiences

Organizations want simplicity, speed, and interoperability. The integration of Experience Cloud with SAP — including document presentment, journeys, assets, and communications — continues to be a major differentiator. Customers can run connected, compliant, automated interactions inside their core business systems. Take a guided demo here.

4. Core Journey + Engagements: real-time orchestration becomes reality

One of the most exciting Experience Cloud advancements showcased in Nashville was OpenText Core Journey with the new Engagements capability. Engagements enables real-time, rules-based triggers that automate next-best actions across channels — transforming static workflows into dynamic, adaptive customer journeys.

With Engagements integrated across communications, messaging, and content, organizations can finally orchestrate the “moments that matter” with precision and intelligence.

5. Aviator is becoming the experience engine

OpenText Experience Aviator is transforming how CX teams design, build, and operate with AI. From generating content variations to assisting agents to orchestrating customer journeys, Aviator is becoming an embedded teammate across Experience Cloud — accelerating productivity, ensuring consistency, and enabling richer customer conversations at scale. See the Experience Aviator demo.

Watch on-demand

Missed a session or want to revisit a highlight? Get caught up here: Recordings – OpenText World 2025 | Nashville.

Experience Cloud is entering its next chapter — built for conversations, grounded in journeys, connected through SAP, and powered by AI and Aviator. This is the future of intelligent customer experience.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Janet de Guzman avatar image

Janet de Guzman

As Senior Director of Product Marketing for OpenText Experience Cloud, Janet de Guzman works at the intersection of product management, engineering, sales, and marketing. She leads a global team responsible for the development and implementation of marketing, messaging, positioning and go-to-market strategies for our digital experience solutions. Janet has more than 20 years of diverse experience in information management, business development, management consulting and industry marketing.

See all posts

More from the author

Where conversations come alive: Experience Cloud hits Nashville
Customer Experience

Where conversations come alive: Experience Cloud hits Nashville

Discover how AI, content, and conversations redefine customer experience at OpenText World 2025.

October 28, 2025

3 min read

OpenText named a leader in the 2025 Aspire CXP and AnyPrem CCM Leaderboard market segments
Customer Experience

OpenText named a leader in the 2025 Aspire CXP and AnyPrem CCM Leaderboard market segments

In the constantly evolving customer experience management (CXM) landscape, OpenText stands tall.

August 27, 2025

2 min read

If your customer experience still runs on legacy stacks, you’re already behind
Customer Experience

If your customer experience still runs on legacy stacks, you’re already behind

Here’s why CXaaS is rewriting the rules of experience delivery

August 25, 2025

2 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?