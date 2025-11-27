The future of customer experience: top 5 insights from OpenText World 2025

OpenText World 2025 made one thing clear: customer experience is entering a new era — one driven by intelligence, powered by AI, and shaped by continuous conversations. For those who couldn’t join us in Nashville, here are the five biggest OpenText™ Experience takeaways that will define the year ahead.

1. Conversations are the new customer experience

Across keynotes and customer roundtables, leaders reinforced that CX is shifting from one-time interactions to bi-directional, intelligent, continuous conversations. OpenText™ Experience Cloud is evolving to make every customer moment connected — from proactive notifications to rich, AI-powered interactions across channels. Check out the OpenText World Experience Keynote recording to hear how innovators like Citizens Bank and The Standard are already reshaping customer conversations with OpenText.

2. When your customers buy from you, it’s only the beginning

Brands win or lose loyalty after the sale, not before it. Experience Cloud is purpose-built for post-acquisition journeys — onboarding, servicing, renewals, claims, retention, and advocacy. These are the moments that drive lifetime value, yet most CX platforms ignore them. OpenText is leaning in.

3. SAP + OpenText: a modern foundation for connected experiences

Organizations want simplicity, speed, and interoperability. The integration of Experience Cloud with SAP — including document presentment, journeys, assets, and communications — continues to be a major differentiator. Customers can run connected, compliant, automated interactions inside their core business systems. Take a guided demo here.



4. Core Journey + Engagements: real-time orchestration becomes reality

One of the most exciting Experience Cloud advancements showcased in Nashville was OpenText Core Journey with the new Engagements capability. Engagements enables real-time, rules-based triggers that automate next-best actions across channels — transforming static workflows into dynamic, adaptive customer journeys.

With Engagements integrated across communications, messaging, and content, organizations can finally orchestrate the “moments that matter” with precision and intelligence.

5. Aviator is becoming the experience engine

OpenText Experience Aviator is transforming how CX teams design, build, and operate with AI. From generating content variations to assisting agents to orchestrating customer journeys, Aviator is becoming an embedded teammate across Experience Cloud — accelerating productivity, ensuring consistency, and enabling richer customer conversations at scale. See the Experience Aviator demo.

Experience Cloud is entering its next chapter — built for conversations, grounded in journeys, connected through SAP, and powered by AI and Aviator. This is the future of intelligent customer experience.