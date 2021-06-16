Takeaways from the recent OpenText Core Content webinar

If you attended the recent webinar, “Introducing OpenText™ Core Content, the next generation SaaS content services platform” then you are already familiar with how lively it was. If not, you missed very knowledgeable presenters, a live demo of the product, and a very spirited Q&A session. You can watch the replay here.

Here’s a quick recap of the key points we touched on to get you up to speed:

Information Management is increasingly complex

Organizations are under more pressure than ever to accelerate digital transformation, but information management has become increasingly complex. You need to secure your content, enable your people to share and collaborate from anywhere, and focus your talent on core business competencies. Not addressing these challenges is a blocker to innovation.

When it comes to your cloud journey, OpenText can help

For 30 years, OpenText has been guiding customers to successfully modernize operations. OpenText’s proven model has always been about successfully combining content management with process automation and integration to lead systems, to provide access to content across the organization.



The future of the workplace is cloud and OpenText has a strategy in place to help you get there. With our cloud-native platforms, multi-tenant SaaS applications and commercialized API-based services, we are well-positioned to guide you on your cloud journey.

Core Content is an important piece of that cloud journey

Core Content enables organizations to undertake this evolving, vital journey to the cloud at a pace that works for them by providing a simple, scalable path to immediately extend existing, on-prem investments and pivot to address new challenges.



Core Content brings the proven OpenText model of deeply embedding content into process to the SaaS environment, making content available when and where people work and forming a backbone for modern work. Core Content is purpose built for integrations and its first release includes an integration with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, with many more integrations planned for future releases.

Join the OpenText Early Adopter Program!

We are excited to offer the OpenText Early Adopter Program for Core Content. This program offers a white-glove, personalized approach to support early adopters of new OpenText solutions. Qualified participants are invited to a 60-to-90 day program which includes a free trial period.

To be considered for the Early Adopter Program, please fill out the form and tell us a bit about your use case. Space is limited so if you are interested in participating, please submit your application soon!

5 frequently asked questions

We spent 15 minutes addressing Q&A at the end of the webinar. For those of you who had to drop early, here are 5 of the top questions from the session:

Question: Is Core Content replacing OpenText™ Extended ECM or OpenText™ Documentum?

Answer: Core Content is not replacing Extended ECM or Documentum. Core Content is for organizations who want a turnkey solution to process and manage the content lifecycle but don’t necessarily require all the features of Extended ECM or Documentum.

Question: How does Core Content fit in with the existing portfolio of Core applications?

Answer: As the latest addition to the OpenText Core family, Core Content underpins these SaaS applications with robust content management capabilities and an integration to SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. The addition of OpenText Core Content builds on OpenText’s commitment to deliver a comprehensive suite of multi-tenant SaaS solutions to help organizations modernize their content services.

Question: How does Core Content complement an existing on-prem deployment?

Answer: While Core Content is designed to rapidly address common content management use cases, it is also able to extend and complement the capabilities of an existing on-prem deployment. For organizations looking to move technologies to the cloud, SaaS offers a hybrid model so they can deploy solutions that address specific use case and move to the cloud at a pace they are comfortable with.

Question: What is planned for future releases of Core Content?

Answer: The roadmap for Core Content is exciting and innovative. In future releases, we will continue to build upon Core Content’s SaaS content services platform with more system integrations including Microsoft 365® and Salesforce®, integrations to other Core applications, increased functionality, and the development of line-of-business and industry applications.

Question: Will the Core Content API be open to develop custom integrations to business applications?

Answer: Yes! The Core Content API will be open to allow organizations to develop custom integrations to their preferred business applications. Additionally, Core Content will integrate with OpenText’s Developer Community as well.

