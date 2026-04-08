Content Services

Vehicle financing company puts loan applications in the fast lane

How OpenText solutions are helping a vehicle financing company accelerate loan decisions for customers

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OpenText Content Cloud Team

April 08, 20263 min read

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For many Americans, having a car isn’t just a convenience, it’s a necessity. From getting to work on time and running daily errands to accessing essential services, a vehicle is more than a mode of transport—it’s a lifeline. Our company was founded to help give everyone the opportunity to finance a vehicle, whatever their credit history. 

Over the years, we’ve helped more than four million customers secure vehicle financing. The loan origination process involves many moving parts, and we need to continuously engage with multiple stakeholders throughout the lifecycle, including dealers, lawyers, and customers themselves. Naturally, documents play a crucial role. Each month, we process thousands of pages of information to help us make financing decisions. 

One of our main goals is to give our customers loan decisions as quickly as possible. In the past, we relied on human input to process loan-related documents, but this repetitive manual work added a significant amount of lead time. To remove that friction from the customer journey, we wanted a way to accelerate and streamline our content-driven workflows. 

Streamlining document-driven processes 

Working together with OpenText, that’s exactly what we’ve accomplished. Using OpenText™ Capture, we automatically take information from inbound paper and digital documents instead of combing through them by hand. By storing data and metadata from these documents in OpenText™ AppEnhancer, we can bring this information seamlessly into the line-of-business applications we use to process loan applications. 

OpenText solutions also play a vital role in how we engage with our more than 15,000 dealership partners across the country, many of which rely on fax to exchange sensitive information with financial services providers. With OpenText™ Fax2Mail, we empower our teams to send and receive faxes via email—without the need for the cost and complexity of managing and maintaining our own fax infrastructure. 

Building a long-term partnership 

We’ve now been partnering with OpenText for almost 15 years. Throughout that time, we’ve continued to find new ways to leverage technology to improve customer experience. At the very start of our collaboration, it typically took us days to approve a customer loan application. By refining our capture engine and our digital workflows, we’ve cut that time down to just two hours. In the future, our goal is to drive down those lead times to just minutes. 

Because we are now automating tasks that used to require repetitive data entry, we’re freeing our teams to focus on value-added, customer-facing activities. In this year alone, we’ve saved an estimated $425,000 in resource hours with OpenText Capture. Enabling our teams to spend more of their time on rewarding, engaging activities helps us make a better and more desirable place to work. 

Exploring AI and cloud opportunities 

Looking ahead, we’re exploring opportunities to enhance operational efficiency by moving our OpenText solutions to the cloud and leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine-learning capabilities to help our teams accelerate customer service. We know that experts from OpenText™ Professional Services are ready to help us take the next steps—and we consider OpenText to be one of our most trusted partners. 

We’re always looking for new and better ways to serve our customers, and our partnership with OpenText is a key enabler of that goal.  

To learn more about our automation journey, read our case study

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OpenText Content Cloud Team

The OpenText Content Cloud offers a broad and deep suite of content management products, providing end-to-end solutions that help organizations maximize the value and minimize the risk of their information. OpenText Content Services platforms and applications support diverse business and industry needs through extensive integration capabilities, full lifecycle management and intelligent automation.

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