Smarter content, stronger results: Delivering AI productivity for the future of work

For many organizations, 2025 was the year of generative AI pilots, prototypes, and progress. The excitement was real, and so were the growing pains.

According to recent Foundry research, 81% of organizations have already integrated GenAI into their content management strategies to some degree. Early adopters are seeing measurable benefits, from faster decisions and richer insights to significant cost and time savings.

But as every leader knows, scaling success takes more than technology alone. It’s about navigating those growing pains with the right foundation. To succeed, organizations need a foundation that connects people, content, and processes so AI can deliver consistent, repeatable results.

The reality of scaling AI productivity

The promise of AI productivity is simple: let machines handle repetitive work and eliminate time-consuming tasks so humans can focus on strategy, creativity, and innovation.

Yet in practice, productivity can still get lost between systems. Employees spend hours searching for information, verifying data, or recreating work that already exists elsewhere. Even the most advanced AI models can’t perform at their best when the content beneath them is fragmented, outdated, or hard to find.

In short, AI can’t be intelligent if your content isn’t.

Organizations can see the biggest returns (saving nearly three hours per employee per day and improving productivity by 28%) with one critical factor: an intelligent content environment that delivers an embedded GenAI assistant. This means GenAI results that are relevant, accurate, and grounded in your business context. This what transforms promise into performance. It ensures that as AI expands across the business, productivity gains scale right alongside it.

The foundation: digital content services

The organizations seeing the biggest gains have something in common: a strong digital content services foundation.

Digital content services unify content, data, and workflows across the enterprise. They ensure every piece of information is governed, connected, and accessible—the raw material AI needs to generate meaningful output.

When content services are modern, cloud-based, and AI-ready, they deliver three major benefits:

Context: AI understands not just what information exists, but how it relates to business processes.

AI understands not just what information exists, but how it relates to business processes. Control: Governance, versioning, and access rights are built in, reducing risk.

Governance, versioning, and access rights are built in, reducing risk. Access: Users spend less time searching and more time acting on insight.

Together, these factors transform AI from a stand-alone tool into a strategic capability that accelerates the entire organization.

Intelligent content management in action

This is where AI content management comes in, bringing automation, classification, and intelligence into every document, workspace, and workflow.

When AI is embedded in the flow of work, employees don’t have to leave their systems to find information or generate insights. They can search, summarize, translate, and act, all within the same platform.

Forward-looking CIOs and COOs are already seeing the impact:

Faster decisions through AI-powered summaries and recommendations.

through AI-powered summaries and recommendations. Improved employee experience with less digital noise and fewer manual steps.

with less digital noise and fewer manual steps. Better compliance through built-in governance and access control.

These outcomes aren’t just about doing more with less. They redefine what “productive” means in the modern enterprise—less friction, more focus, and smarter collaboration across every department.

Rethinking the future of work with AI productivity

The future of work isn’t about replacing people with AI; it’s about giving people better access to the information and insights they need to excel. Digital content services provide the connective tissue that keeps organizations aligned. The right foundation allows GenAI to deliver value safely and at scale. It turns fragmented systems into a single, intelligent ecosystem where work simply flows.

In this model, productivity isn’t measured by how much faster people can work, but by how seamlessly they can move from information to impact.