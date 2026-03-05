Run with control: How enterprises regain command with OpenText and SAP solutions 

Control is easy to take for granted—until it’s gone.

For many enterprises modernizing SAP environments, control slips away quietly. Legacy repositories multiply. Content sprawls across systems. Costs creep up. IT teams spend more time maintaining what exists than enabling what’s next.

OpenText and SAP solutions help organizations reverse that trajectory. By uniting structured processes with unstructured content on a cloud-first foundation, enterprises regain control—at scale—without slowing the business down.

Learn how these OpenText and SAP customers gained greater enterprise control at scale.

ScottsMiracle-Gro: Turned quick wins into enterprise-wide control and saved $500,000

At ScottsMiracle-Gro, years of growth had left behind a familiar problem: valuable business content spread across systems, rising license costs, and limited visibility when it mattered most. The SAP team knew modernization couldn’t just be about moving systems—it had to deliver tangible business wins quickly.

By deploying OpenText™ Core Content Management, tightly integrated with SAP, ScottsMiracle-Gro began consolidating content into a fully searchable, cloud-based archive. The impact was immediate. Saved $500,000 legacy license costs. Audit trails strengthened. Documents that once took time to locate were now available in seconds.

But the real shift came after the first successes. As early results spread, other departments took notice. What started as a targeted initiative quickly became a blueprint for broader transformation—proving that control, when done right, builds momentum.

Once we had shown the quick wins, more departments wanted to come on board, and we’re already looking at other business units where OpenText Core Content Management and OpenText Core Capture can add value.

ENERCON: Archived 20 million records, controlling 24/7 availability and costs

For ENERCON, one of the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers, control meant reliability. With more than 20 million archived records supporting mission-critical SAP processes, downtime or data loss simply wasn’t an option.

At the same time, rising data center costs and infrastructure management were pulling IT resources away from strategic priorities.

By moving to OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions in the cloud, ENERCON achieved a rare balance: uncompromising availability with lower operational burden. Archives remained accessible around the clock, while infrastructure costs dropped €23,000 a year. IT teams regained time and focus—redirecting effort toward digital transformation rather than system maintenance. The transition reinforced a long-standing trust in the SAP–OpenText partnership, now extended into a modern, cloud-first model.

We have trusted OpenText Core Archive for SAP Solutions to support ENERCON’s mission-critical document archiving needs for more than 15 years, and we look forward to building on those successes in the OpenText Cloud.

Run with control, confidence, and clarity Learn how OpenText and SAP enable cloud-first control, governance by design, and clarity across the enterprise. Start your journey now

LuLu Group: Achieved 70% STP rate with greater invoice processing control

For LuLu Group International, control wasn’t just an IT objective—it was essential to keeping a global retail and distribution operation running smoothly.

With millions of invoices flowing through the business and suppliers depending on timely processing, manual steps and fragmented systems created friction. Delays impacted relationships. Visibility suffered. Scale amplified every inefficiency.

By deploying OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions, OpenText™ Core Capture for SAP®, and OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions, LuLu Group transformed how information moved through SAP. Streamlined the processing of more than nine million invoices a year. Goods receiving accelerated 50%. Suppliers experienced faster, more predictable outcomes.

We’re now achieving a 70% straight-through processing (STP) rate with our OpenText solutions, which enables us to process millions of invoices a year with minimal human input.

Control that moves with the business

Across industries, these organizations share a common result: control without compromise.

OpenText and SAP solutions deliver a unified foundation that simplifies architecture, reduces migration scope, and keeps ERP environments clean-core and cloud-ready. Governance is embedded. Content is connected. IT regains command—while the business moves faster.

This is what it means to run on technology that moves: streamlined control that scales, adapts, and accelerates what comes next.

Explore how OpenText and SAP solutions can help your organization today!