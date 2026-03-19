Run with confidence: How OpenText and SAP solutions embed compliance by design

Confidence isn’t something organizations declare—it’s something they earn, every day, under pressure.

For enterprises operating across regions and regulations, confidence depends on trust: trust that information is accurate, accessible, and compliant wherever the business runs. Yet modernization often introduces uncertainty, especially when compliance and governance lag behind transformation.

OpenText and SAP solutions remove that risk by embedding compliance directly into business processes—so assurance is built in, not bolted on.

Learn how these OpenText and SAP customers operate globally with certainty, even in the most demanding environments.

Dairy Farmers of America: Reached 10x greater system reliability and met security requirements with confidence

As one of the largest food producers in the world, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) operates under intense regulatory and security scrutiny. Information protection isn’t optional—it’s fundamental to the business.

Yet paper-based processes and aging systems were consuming time and limiting IT’s ability to innovate. The challenge wasn’t just managing content—it was doing so securely, reliably, and at scale.

By deploying a secure, scalable OpenText™ Content Management private cloud solution integrated with SAP®, DFA modernized how information flowed across the organization. Manual processes disappeared. System reliability increased 10x. Most importantly, the solution met DFA’s rigorous security and compliance standards without slowing operations.

With assurance built into the foundation, IT teams could shift focus from maintenance to innovation—confident that critical systems would perform when it mattered most.

As a major food producer, we have stringent information security requirements—and OpenText has always provided robust solutions that meet our rigorous business controls.

Capitec Bank: Boosted AP operations confidence archiving 60,000 invoices annually

At Capitec Bank, trust is everything—even when customers never see the systems behind it. As invoice volumes grew and SAP S/4HANA planning accelerated, the bank faced a familiar challenge: how to modernize without increasing audit risk or infrastructure complexity. Compliance had to remain airtight, even as systems evolved.

By implementing OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions, Capitec centralized and secured invoice archives while reducing the operational burden on IT. Archiving 60,000 invoices annually, audit readiness improved, and infrastructure management faded into the background.

The result was confidence at every level—from IT architects managing memory usage to finance teams responding quickly to audits and supplier inquiries.

Although clients never see our back-office solutions, they play a vital role in enabling us to pass audits, address supplier enquiries and pay invoices.

Run with control, confidence, and clarity Learn how OpenText and SAP enable cloud-first control, governance by design, and clarity across the enterprise. Start your journey now

Air France-KLM: Ensured compliance with confidence at altitude

In aviation, compliance isn’t theoretical—it’s operational. Every document matters, and every delay carries risk.

For Air France-KLM, managing vast volumes of regulated documentation across SAP systems was essential to maintaining safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance. Dispersed information slowed retrieval and increased complexity in audits.

By deploying OpenText™ Documentum Content Management for SAP®, the airline centralized content into a trusted, compliant repository. Employees gained fast access to the information they needed, while regulatory requirements were met consistently across regions.

Confidence came from knowing that documentation was always accurate, accessible, and audit-ready—supporting operations on the ground and in the air.

“The solution helps us establish an iron-clad, auditable information trail. We can show exactly when a document was accessed as part of maintenance, the version that was accessed, and any associated approvals that were required. This puts us in a strong position to respond to audits and other regulatory activities.”— Dirk Guijt, IT Project Manager, Air France-KLM

Confidence that keeps you moving forward

These organizations didn’t slow down to stay compliant—they embedded assurance directly into how work gets done.

With OpenText and SAP solutions, governance is built in by design, enabling enterprises to operate globally with confidence as regulations evolve. Compliance becomes continuous. Risk becomes manageable. Trust becomes constant.

That’s what it means to run on technology that moves—securely, reliably, and without hesitation.