Run with clarity: How OpenText and SAP solutions turn information into action

Clarity is the difference between reacting and leading. In many organizations, employees spend too much time searching—across systems, repositories, and inboxes—trying to piece together the information they need to act. The result is friction, delays, and missed opportunities.

OpenText and SAP solutions change that dynamic by delivering clarity directly in the flow of work—where processes and content meet.

Learn how clarity transforms everyday work into confident actions from these OpenText and SAP customers.

dm-drogerie markt: Achieved process clarity across 80 million documents

With thousands of retail stores and millions of documents, dm-drogerie markt faced a challenge of scale. Paper-based processes slowed operations, and information silos made collaboration harder across countries.

The goal wasn’t just digitization—it was clarity. Employees needed information that was easy to capture, easy to find, and easy to trust.

By deploying OpenText™ Content Management and OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions on OpenText Content Cloud, dm-drogerie markt transformed how documents flowed from stores into SAP processes. One million documents are now digitized each year—directly at the source. The result is faster workflows, improved collaboration, and a clearer path from information to action—at a scale few retailers operate.

Automating document capture and management saves us a lot of time, eliminates business process delays and cuts down our CO2 emissions.

SCHOTT: Accelerated invoice processing by 99%, finding clarity in finance workflows

At SCHOTT, invoice volumes were growing—but manual processes made it harder to keep pace. Handoffs between teams introduced delays, and visibility of invoice status was limited.

By implementing OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions, OpenText™ Core Capture for SAP®, and OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions, SCHOTT replaced fragmentation with structured, transparent workflows.

Invoices processing accelerated by 99% with 3x more invoices and STP rate of >5% for supplier invoices. Communication between purchasing and accounting improved. Teams gained clarity into where every document stood—and what needed attention next.

What once felt complex became predictable, enabling finance teams to focus on higher-value work.

OpenText solutions give us a clean, structured workflow that facilitates smoother communication between our purchasing and accounting teams.

Run with control, confidence, and clarity Learn how OpenText and SAP enable cloud-first control, governance by design, and clarity across the enterprise. Start your journey now

Cooper Standard: Retrieved answers with clarity from digitized 10 million documents

For Cooper Standard, clarity had a direct impact on customer trust.

When a customer asked about materials used decades earlier—information critical to lifetime warranties—the answer depended on fast, accurate access to historical records. Without clarity, responsiveness would suffer.

By digitizing more than 10 million documents with OpenText™ Content Management for SAP®, Cooper Standard centralized knowledge into a secure, searchable platform. Information that once required extensive manual effort could now be retrieved instantly.

Clarity empowered teams to respond with certainty—reinforcing trust and strengthening long-term customer relationships.

In one case, a customer called about the production materials used 20 years ago. We could locate the data—essential for answering warranty questions in a business that offers lifetime product guarantees.

Clarity that accelerates performance

When content appears in context, decisions happen faster. Work feels easier. Confidence grows.

OpenText and SAP solutions deliver clarity by uniting content and process—eliminating friction, reducing handoffs, and preparing information for AI-driven insight.

That’s how organizations run on technology that moves—with clarity that turns information into momentum.