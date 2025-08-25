Customer Experience

If your customer experience still runs on legacy stacks, you’re already behind

Here’s why CXaaS is rewriting the rules of experience delivery

Janet de Guzman
Janet de Guzman

August 25, 20252 min read

Let’s be real: delivering great customer experience (CX) has never been tougher. Teams are stretched, budgets are tight, and expectations? Sky-high. Nearly three out of four customers say experience is a deciding factor when making a purchase.¹ 

And yet… most organizations are still wrestling with the same old problems: siloed systems, tangled tech stacks, and disconnected data. No surprise that 81% of leaders say they’d rather manage CX on a single, unified platform.² 

Enter Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS)

That’s where Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) comes in. No, it’s not just another acronym — it’s a new way to think about how you design, deliver, and scale customer journeys. 

CXaaS is a modern operating model for CX. Instead of battling complexity, you get: 

  • Composable platforms you can mix, match, and grow into 
  • Cloud agility (without the cloud-only lock-in) 
  • AI intelligence that keeps experiences fast and relevant 
  • Integrated orchestration to finally connect data, teams, and channels 

In short? CXaaS makes it possible to deliver smarter, more personalized experiences — without the heavy lift of legacy stacks. 

Play video

Why now? 

Because the pressure is real. Customers don’t just want personalization — they expect it, instantly. IT is buried under fragmented tools and rising costs. Business leaders demand faster ROI. 

CXaaS sits right at that intersection: simplifying tech, cutting costs, and accelerating outcomes. In uncertain times, it’s not just nice to have — it’s how CX teams stay relevant and prove value. 

Explore Customer Experience as a Service 

Curious how CXaaS really works beyond the buzz? Join our kickoff session, Demystifying CXaaS. In just 30 minutes, we’ll unpack what CXaaS means in practice — and how leading brands are already rethinking experience delivery. 

👉 Save your spot — register now. 

Janet de Guzman

As Senior Director of Product Marketing for OpenText Experience Cloud, Janet de Guzman works at the intersection of product management, engineering, sales, and marketing. She leads a global team responsible for the development and implementation of marketing, messaging, positioning and go-to-market strategies for our digital experience solutions. Janet has more than 20 years of diverse experience in information management, business development, management consulting and industry marketing.

