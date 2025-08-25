If your customer experience still runs on legacy stacks, you’re already behind

Let’s be real: delivering great customer experience (CX) has never been tougher. Teams are stretched, budgets are tight, and expectations? Sky-high. Nearly three out of four customers say experience is a deciding factor when making a purchase.¹

And yet… most organizations are still wrestling with the same old problems: siloed systems, tangled tech stacks, and disconnected data. No surprise that 81% of leaders say they’d rather manage CX on a single, unified platform.²

Enter Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS)

That’s where Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) comes in. No, it’s not just another acronym — it’s a new way to think about how you design, deliver, and scale customer journeys.

CXaaS is a modern operating model for CX. Instead of battling complexity, you get:

Composable platforms you can mix, match, and grow into

Cloud agility (without the cloud-only lock-in)

AI intelligence that keeps experiences fast and relevant

Integrated orchestration to finally connect data, teams, and channels

In short? CXaaS makes it possible to deliver smarter, more personalized experiences — without the heavy lift of legacy stacks.

Why now?

Because the pressure is real. Customers don’t just want personalization — they expect it, instantly. IT is buried under fragmented tools and rising costs. Business leaders demand faster ROI.

CXaaS sits right at that intersection: simplifying tech, cutting costs, and accelerating outcomes. In uncertain times, it’s not just nice to have — it’s how CX teams stay relevant and prove value.

