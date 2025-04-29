Pitfalls of not implementing modern DevSecOps for secure software development and delivery 

The complexity of modern software development demands a new paradigm. Traditional DevOps methods have served their purpose, but today, organizations need to level up the way they deliver software to stay ahead of the game. The never-ending friction between software security and speed of software delivery to meet the high demands of the business continue to grow. Next-gen AI-powered DevSecOps represents the next evolution—providing a balanced and strategic approach.

1. Poor insights and manual human tasks stifle innovation and increase costs.

Are you staying ahead of the curve by leveraging AI and automation to speed up development processes?

Developers are challenged to quickly innovate and meet the demands for higher software quality for the business. Accelerating the software development lifecycle (SDLC) can compromise security and increase errors that lead to delays and added resources and costs. Automated security testing enables frequent, reliable releases and provides key insights to reduce errors, helping teams keep up with demand, and organizations to maintain a competitive advantage by delivering software innovations quickly and securely.

The growing need for software quality collides with a shortage of skilled security test engineers and developers. Organizations are seeking AI-powered tools that automate testing and provide key insights enabling more efficiency and team collaboration, allowing developers and testers to work together more effectively, leading to more satisfied team members that produce better results.

Quality failures, whether functional, performance, or security based, create compelling events that can have ripple effects across pipeline processes. The shortage of skilled engineers and the reliance on manual testing that can be prone to human errors, highlights the need for AI-powered automation tools that automate testing and enhance quality management.

Accelerate speed-to-value for the latest innovations and enhance quality for the business with predictive AI-powered insights to make smarter decisions, and automated security testing to speed up workflows. This can significantly help eliminate disconnected processes across the SDLC, enabling teams to better collaborate and deliver faster, despite shifting priorities and resource constraints.

New DevOps best practices are needed to help keep pace, saving time without sacrificing security, business, and technology coverage to detect and eliminate costly waste across your SDLC.

2. Threats are on the rise with AI-powered cyber criminals planning their next move on your software.

What’s your current security posture and how are you planning your next move?

An AI-generated cyber attack on an application is used to create sophisticated and adaptable malicious actions, often involving automated methods like generating personalized malware, or exploiting vulnerabilities in an app by analyzing user behavior and adapting attack strategies in real-time, making it significantly harder to detect and defend against compared to traditional cyber attacks.

Now more than ever, mission-critical security is the top priority, and with cyber threats continuously on the rise it has made a comprehensive DevSecOps approach essential. Organizations need to arm themselves with the right tools that embed security seamlessly into their pipelines to detect and resolve vulnerabilities early and are deep-rooted across processes and teams, ensuring fast, secure application delivery.

Compliance and threat protection are never ending. Missed vulnerabilities can lead to data breaches and costly fixes, and broken customer trust. Leveraging automated security testing, compliance checks, and continuous monitoring for early detection and remediation of vulnerabilities is a necessity to protect precious data in pre- and post-application production environments.

Enterprise-grade systems and processes are required for fast, frictionless security without sacrificing quality, and continuous security tools integrated across the SDLC, giving your developers and IT staff the confidence to build and deploy securely at every step.

Embedding AI-powered security and automated compliance checks helps fight fire with fire against data threats seamlessly across every development step—without creating bottlenecks or tradeoffs, transforming teams from vulnerability hunters into secure software creators.

Are you managing all aspects of integration and simplifying for maximum results across teams?

Developers and administrators must find and fix security flaws at every stage of the software lifecycle. Siloed systems inhibit communication and slow collaborative work. Organizations must find a better way to connect with integrated developer environments, empowering developers to better collaborate and create secure software with ease. It also ensures that, once released, any issues can be caught and fixed quickly in post-production software environments.

DevOps tooling has matured, yet it remains fragmented across various tools and processes. Organizations are seeking unified DevSecOps platforms that integrate seamlessly, reduce complexity, and enhance quality across the SDLC. When business systems can’t keep pace, they need solutions that accelerate delivery and provide immediate value across their workflows and supporting teams.

Enhance your toolchain with seamless integrations to connect and optimize your preferred development tools while eliminating friction between systems. Then keep the tools your teams love to use every day while gaining enterprise-grade orchestration and visibility.

Ensure total software quality without sacrificing velocity using integration of intelligent AI testing and insights to expand resource coverage. Automated security checks reduce manual work, and help maintain peak software performance into production with fewer issue incidents.

Lastly, tight integration of IT Operations into the DevSecOps framework represents a significant progression in software development and deployment for modern DevSecOps best practices. This synergy between development, security, and operations teams and processes is crucial for ensuring seamless performance feedback and a secure and efficient software lifecycle end-to-end. Ensuring that mission-critical apps are deployed, maintained, and monitored to protect against vulnerabilities, and are optimized for max performance.

The DevSecOps loop illustrates a modern approach: connected and continuously evolving. Security and AI automation are not an afterthought for OpenText, but an integral and comprehensive part of the software development and management lifecycle that accelerates and fortifies each process—shifting siloed tactics into a holistic strategic advantage.

Why OpenText for next-gen DevSecOps?

End-to-end DevOps excellence – Enabling teams to deliver faster with intelligent testing and automation to ensure total quality without sacrificing velocity. Security is integrated seamlessly by default into every development step without creating bottlenecks, transforming teams from vulnerability hunters into secure software creators.

Embedded security everywhere – Minimize vulnerabilities quickly to enable rapid, secure deployments with security in place at every stage, optimizing processes and reducing time-to-market challenges for seamless operations. Boost your threat response capabilities with real-time security insights, enabling faster detection and response to minimize operational disruptions.

AI insights & automation – Revolutionize software development by leveraging cutting-edge AI to transform development processes, enhancing overall security, efficiency, and innovation. Automate and predict, using AI to automate routine tasks and predict potential issues, allowing teams to focus on less manual tasks and more strategic growth initiatives.

Secure app deploy & monitor – Automated infrastructure to achieve consistent and repeatable deployment processes, significantly reducing the risk of human error while simultaneously enhancing security. Continuous application observability and automated maintenance and patching provides critical coverage and reliability in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.

One trusted DevSecOps platform – OpenText delivers faster, safer, smarter DevSecOps with an intelligent end-to-end development, security, and operations driven solution like no other. Spanning across the entire software development lifecycle and management landscapes to simplify environments, resources, and IT spend, delighting users and delivering superior results.

OpenText is here to meet you where you are in your DevSecOps journey, whether you’re looking to solve an immediate challenge or embark on a comprehensive transformation…

Visit our DevSecOps solutions page for more on how Opentext is delivering next-gen DevSecOps, and check out our DevSecOps webinar series for the latest hot topics.