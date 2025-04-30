DevOps

Unleash the power of AI in testing at STAREAST 2025

OpenText is proudly sponsoring STAREAST 2025, April 30-May 1, 2025, in Orlando and online. Join us and engage with our experts to learn more about…

Michael O’Rourke

April 30, 20252 min read

OpenText is proudly sponsoring STAREAST 2025, April 30-May 1, 2025, in Orlando and online. Join us and engage with our experts to learn more about how to unleash the power of AI in testing.

STAREAST is the spot for all things software testing and quality. Experience a two-day tech expo with leading-edge technologies under one roof, plus a stacked lineup of 75+ talks. Whether you’re there in person or online, you get the same awesome content.

Swing by our booth!

We’ll have live demos and exciting prizes. While you’re there, chat with us about how to unlock seamless, AI-infused autonomous software delivery with the OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform and OpenText DevOps Aviator.

And don’t miss out on our latest innovations in OpenText Functional Testing and OpenText Performance Engineering. Ask our experts about enhancing reliability with automated functional testing and boosting efficiency with cutting-edge performance engineering.

Short on time? 

Catch a quick 10-minute live demo on “Gen AI Automation across DevOps” at these times:

  • April 30 – 11:15 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m.
  • May 1 – 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m.

Book a personalized meeting for a deeper conversation around test automation solutions or AI-powered DevOps. Talk with our experts about:

  • Why generative AI is an area of interest for industry analysts.
  • Game-changing methods that boost productivity and focus on value-generating work.
  • Innovations in generative AI improving the speed of development and testing.

Watch us live from STAREAST on Wednesday, April 30th at 2:45 p.m. OpenText’s Solution Consultant, Mason Henry, will be talking about how AI is flipping the script on building, testing, and securing apps. Get the rundown on how to:

  • Slash your testing TCO.
  • Seamlessly create and keep up with test scripts.
  • Boost your test coverage.

Register now to secure your place. We hope to see you in-person or online at STAREAST!

Expo hours:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 1, 2025
10:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Location:
Rosen Centre Hotel
9840 International Drive
Orlando, FL 32819

Share this post

Michael O’Rourke

Michael O’Rourke is a product and marketing technologist with 20 years of experience in cloud, enterprise software, and DevOps. His diverse background derives from countless successes at HPE, IBM, T-Mobile, and more. He holds a degree in Management Information Systems and is a certified Scrum Product Owner, Scrum Master, PMP, and Pragmatic Marketing practitioner. He is also an international speaker, trainer, and blogger. At OpenText, Michael drives the development and execution of go-to-market strategies for OpenText DevOps and VSM solutions.

See all posts

