Get DevOps answers—and ideas—at Gartner® Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit

Michael O’Rourke

May 22, 20252 min read

Ready to run DevOps like a business? Join OpenText DevOps at the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit in Las Vegas, June 3-5! We’re excited to sponsor this event and show how AI can help you scale intelligence across your DevOps pipelines.

The Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit is your chance to connect with the brightest minds in enterprise applications and software engineering, dive into inspiring keynotes, and participate in collaborative sessions shaping the future of application development—from generative and agentic AI to intelligent apps and developer experience.

Swing by the OpenText DevOps booth! We’ll have captivating live demos and some cool prizes waiting for you. While you’re there, let’s chat about how OpenText Core Software Delivery Platform, powered by AI, is making testing smarter, forecasting more accurate, and release decisions more confident across your entire SDLC.

Got a spare 10 minutes? Catch our lightning-fast live demo on “Gen AI Automation across DevOps” featuring our innovative AI and LLM-powered solution, OpenText DevOps Aviator.

Want a more in-depth conversation? Book a personalized meeting to explore the exciting possibilities of test automation solutions and AI in DevOps. Our experts are eager to discuss:

  • Why generative AI is an area of interest for industry analysts.
  • Game-changing methods that boost productivity and focus on value-generating work.
  • One system from strategy to release.
  • Innovations in generative AI that improve the speed of development and testing.

Don’t miss our session! On Thursday, June 5, 11:15 a.m. PST, OpenText’s own Gabriel Martinez, Product Marketing Director for DevOps Cloud, will share how leading teams are scaling intelligence across the pipeline with GenAI and agentic AI. You won’t want to miss your chance to win a LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Building Toy Set!

Register now to secure your place. We hope to see you in-person at the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit!

Michael O’Rourke

Michael O’Rourke is a product and marketing technologist with 20 years of experience in cloud, enterprise software, and DevOps. His diverse background derives from countless successes at HPE, IBM, T-Mobile, and more. He holds a degree in Management Information Systems and is a certified Scrum Product Owner, Scrum Master, PMP, and Pragmatic Marketing practitioner. He is also an international speaker, trainer, and blogger. At OpenText, Michael drives the development and execution of go-to-market strategies for OpenText DevOps and VSM solutions.

