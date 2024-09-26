Partners: Why you should attend OpenText World 2024!

Calling all OpenText partners! Ice and Skye, our AI-generated guides, are eager to welcome you to OpenText World 2024 at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, November 18-21. Join us for our exclusive OpenText Partner Summit on November 18, then enjoy the premiere information management conference to see how reimagining information can reinvent knowledge workers and reinvigorate business.

Here are just a few reasons to attend:

Unlock the power of partnership

At the OpenText Partner Summit you’ll have a chance to meet the OpenText Channel and Alliances leadership team in person and discover how to unlock the power of partnership. We’ll share information and insight into opportunities such as ways to increase your business with SAP, how to break into the mid-market, and strategies for boosting pipeline through joint marketing opportunities.

Once the conference starts, visit the OpenText Partner Network booth in the expo to learn more about the systems, tools, and resources available to you. You’ll get a look at new demo tools and hear about best practices for getting the most out of our marketing campaign assets.

Get inspired

The conference kicks off with Venus Williams, our special guest speaker at OpenText World 2024! Don’t miss your chance to hear the Grand Slam champion, gold medal Olympian, author, and entrepreneur live and in person. Also OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will present his vision for the future, and OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi S. Majzoub will outline the latest innovations in our Cloud Edition (CE) releases. And don’t miss OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Shannon Bell who will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how OpenText is using its own technology to drive innovation.

Skill up

With two packed days of pre-conference training sessions November 17 and 18, you can uplevel your skills and expand your knowledge. Learn from experts as they walk you through hands-on activities and best practices. And user adoption training sessions will show you how to help your customers get the most out of OpenText products. This two-day training opportunity is available for $1,599 USD as an add-on to the in-person conference pass.

The benefits of these training sessions include:

Learning from instructors who are experts in their fields.

Taking advantage of in-person instruction for the fastest path to proficiency.

Immersing yourself in guided classroom experiences that remove distractions.

Studying alongside peers in similar roles.

Participants also get priority access to the training breakout sessions during the conference, as well as a voucher for a FREE certification attempt which they can use after the conference (in addition to the FREE certification attempt included in the conference registration).

Read more about the details and benefits of pre-conference training.

Be the pro

Take advantage of a FREE certification opportunity in dozens of OpenText products spanning key technology areas, including content management, analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital experience, IT operations, and DevOps. As part of your in-person conference pass, you are entitled to one FREE attempt at becoming a certified information management expert.

The benefits of certification include a chance to:

Help your organization meet their Partner Program requirements for product certification.

Gain a competitive advantage by validating skills and expertise.

Demonstrate relevant skills with role-based certification.

Establish yourself as an expert across your professional network.

Provide an objective measurement of technical proficiency.

Feel confident knowing your certification is valid for 3 years.

Chart the course

See the most recent product innovations, including our new CE 24.4 offerings. Hear about our latest products and see them in action with live demos, explore product roadmaps, and gain insight into how information management can fuel organizations.

Make connections

Have conversations with experts and peers to help you determine which solutions solve your customers’ needs. Network on the expo floor, in between keynotes, and at exclusive evening events. Talk to customer and solution experts from OpenText to get your questions answered and learn tips and tricks.

Forge your learning path

No matter where you are on your learning journey, you’ll find options to help effectively adopt and use OpenText products at our Learning Services booth. Speak to a training consultant who can assess your learning needs, identify areas of focus, and start your training strategy. You’ll create a tangible plan to grow or diversify skills, improve productivity, and certify proficiency.

Return home inspired

You’ll come away from OpenText World with expansion plans for your company, new relationships with our salespeople, and great insights into areas where you can align with OpenText for years to come.

Book your OpenText World pass today. Get $200 off the current price of the ticket using discount code PAR24OTW200.