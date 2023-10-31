Great AI needs great information management

Every day, we see the power that great information management brings to our customers by connecting users to content and data and super-charging content-rich processes through intelligence and automation. The launch of OpenText™ Content Aviator brings the power of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI (GenAI) to information management users.

There’s no doubt that GenAI conversational interfaces have the potential to improve the information retrieval experience for users. At the same time, we must also take care to protect sensitive information and deliver accurate information to the user. OpenText is widely recognized for bringing trusted and secure information governance through content services to customer processes, helping users get work done quickly and efficiently. Content Aviator is a natural extension of our mission to help organizations master modern work, by delivering relevant, accurate content and keeping users and organizations safe and compliant.

The biggest concerns we hear from customers when we talk about LLMs center on their accuracy, their use in decision-making, and the risks of exposing sensitive content to an AI model. Without careful attention and planning, GenAI can produce overly general, biased, or outright incorrect responses (sometimes referred to as “hallucinations”).

Delivering a valuable and secure experience to users involves a combination of processes and practices that, when done correctly, can dramatically improve user productivity without divulging privileged information.

Publicly available LLMs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are trained on huge, opaque datasets gathered from the internet. This makes these chatbots proficient at responding to a broad audience with generic language but leads to bias driven by the whims of modern culture and lacks important domain-specific information and proprietary advantages that are critical in the daily work of your users. Ultimately, general-purpose chatbots are of limited utility in the enterprise and are sometimes suspect in their guidance of users. Moreover, they lack the focus on enterprise content or combine public internet and private enterprise content with a lack of transparency if not guided appropriately. So, what can be done about that?

Benefits of the Content Aviator methodology

At OpenText, we tackle these issues head-on with Content Aviator and ensure a powerful GenAI experience delivered through a purpose-built, augmented approach that provides safe and relevant responses:

Delivering relevant content with precise responses: Good decisions are based on the most relevant content. To achieve this, Content Aviator responds to users by gathering the most relevant documents from a business workspace for analysis through a process called Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). As Business Workspaces represent real-world business entities such Customers, Employees, Products or Purchase Orders, Content Aviator’s responses are intrinsically domain-specific, producing concise, context-aware summaries, insights or answers to questions. All responses cite the source documents in the enterprise repository for reference or further investigation.

Sound governance principles deliver a foundation for Content Aviator

To get the most out of GenAI investments, organizations must start with robust and secure content services that build on sound information governance principles to deliver GenAI that is both productive and safe.

OpenText content services provide critical information governance capabilities upon which we build the Content Aviator experience:

Business workspace: OpenText content services are best for managing content in context through integrations with line-of-business applications (such as ERP, CRM, or HR systems) and automated business processes. The business workspace encapsulates and organizes this context elegantly and provides a natural nexus of context, automation, and retrieval by establishing repeatable classification, information protection and highly accurate business data. The business workspace forms the perfect domain for feeding GenAI prompt engineering and delivering valuable responses.

What creates great AI? Great information management. Content Aviator builds on a unique business-oriented content structure to infuse GenAI with relevant and safe domain content to connect users quickly with the information they need and are entitled to. Content Aviator will be available for each of the OpenText content services platforms: OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Documentum™ and OpenText™ Core.

Are you ready to amplify user productivity with GenAI?

Get started with Content Aviator today.