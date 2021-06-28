OpenText employee wins The Outstanding Workers of the Republic Awards (TOWER)

We are excited to announce that one of our employees, Nell D. Pagkalinawan, Principal Cloud Applications Consultant, has been recognized as one of this year’s The Outstanding Workers of the Republic (TOWER) in the Philippines.

The Outstanding Workers of the Republic (TOWER) Awards program honors the nation’s most outstanding non-supervisory blue-collar and white-collar workers. It is conferred to employees for exceptional and original innovations which have significantly contributed to a department or to a company’s overall efficiency, productivity, and performance. Founded in 1975 by the Rotary Club of Manila, the TOWER Awards Program aims to recognize the contribution of workers to economic development while uplifting Filipino workers’ morale, enhancing individual career opportunities, and promoting industrial peace. In recent years, the RCM has partnered with the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in the search for the most outstanding workers of the Republic.

Nell was awarded under the Information Technology E-Commerce – Software Development industry for his two major innovations: Checklist Verification Automation System (CVAS) and Integration tools. His innovative thinking and use of tools helped OpenText become more efficient.

A virtual awards ceremony was held on May 27, 2021. Nell has brought great pride to OpenText and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to developing our people, cultivating a culture of innovation and creating an inclusive environment where passionate, skilled, and diverse employees thrive.

You can read more about the TOWER awards here.