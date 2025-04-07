Read part one of this three-part series: Cultivating Curiosity and Ambition to Reimagine Our Careers.

Part two: Shaping futures through the OpenText Finance Academy

Through our partnerships with universities around the world, OpenText offers multiple graduate programs across departments, from engineering to finance – empowering the next generation to build and grow exciting careers in technology.

The OpenText Finance Academy is one example. For university graduates in Canada and Romania, the academy includes a rotation program to give graduates insight into various areas of the finance department. Together with OpenText’s education allowance, the program helps graduates obtain their Certified Public Accountant (CPA) qualification and kickstart their careers.

Since launching in 2019, over 80% of employees hired through the OpenText Finance Academy have since been promoted – and 30% of those employees are now in senior manager positions at OpenText.

Madeha Malik, a senior revenue recognition analyst based in Canada, joined the OpenText Finance Academy in 2021, and used the OpenText education allowance to complete her studies. Madeha says OpenText gave her the opportunities to grow her career – fast. “Education can be expensive, but with an educational reimbursement program like OpenText’s, I was able to advance my career and obtain my CPA – all without the burden of tuition fees. The program covered the cost of my education, exams, and study materials required for the certification while providing me with an opportunity to gain a qualification that opened the doors for promotions.”

Participating in the academy’s rotation program gave Courtney Tran, a senior auditor based in Canada, a chance to experience working in different finance departments. It was at that point she realized internal auditing was where she wanted to be. After completing her CPA, Courtney transferred roles and today works as a senior auditor in OpenText’s internal auditing team. “The opportunities I’ve received at OpenText, including the finance academy and its rotation program, plus the education reimbursement and support from my managers and peers, has kept me motivated and provided a solid foundation to launch my career,” said Courtney.

Another OpenText Finance Academy alumni, Rodrigo Sanches, who works as a tax manager at OpenText’s Richmond Hill office in Canada, said the education opportunities at OpenText enabled him to obtain his CPA and advance in his role – having been promoted from a senior analyst to his current position. Rodrigo said: “The education allowance and the learning support at OpenText helped me achieve my CPA. These gave me the opportunity to continue learning in my field and grow my career.”