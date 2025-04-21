Advancing with OpenText’s education allowance

Read parts one and two of our three-part series: Cultivating Curiosity and Ambition to Reimagine Our Careers and Shaping futures through the OpenText Finance Academy.

To thrive in the AI era, continuous learning is not just important—it’s essential. From software engineering to accounting, every aspect of how we work is transforming and staying ahead requires ongoing skill development and adaptability.

At OpenText, we believe learning fuels innovation and growth, which is why we invest in continuous learning and professional development at every stage. Through our study programs, educational allowances, and professional development initiatives, we support OpenTexters to stay relevant by building the knowledge and skills to help them thrive in today’s fast evolving environment.

Recognizing the value of continuous learning to progress careers, we caught up with OpenTexters who’ve recently leveraged the company’s education allowance to supercharge their skills and shape their careers. Here’s what they said:

Alejandro Bautista, a customer operations program manager based in the Philippines, used the education allowance to complete a doctoral degree in project management. “Gaining my degree has given me a new perspective plus the confidence and ambition to learn things that have boosted my knowledge in project management. It’s been a valuable opportunity for my professional and personal development.”

Judy Hazel Cruz, a senior manager in cloud applications consulting based in the Philippines, highlighted that in her role it’s important to stay relevant in a constantly evolving industry. Judy used her education allowance to attend the International IT-BPM Summit, which explores current issues facing the IT industry. “It’s empowering to be in a space where IT professionals from different organizations come together to exchange knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions,” said Judy. “Beyond the insights, the experience was engaging and inspiring and provided me with practical takeaways that I can apply in my role.”

Gerasimo Torres, a cloud support manager based in the Philippines, said the education allowance helped him advance his career after using it to enrol in a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Having completed his studies, Gerasimo says he now feels empowered him to take on larger responsibilities and contribute more effectively to his department’s objectives. He also feels prepared for future leadership opportunities.

“I’m grateful for OpenText’s dedication to employee growth and development through the education allowance. It reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting employees in upgrading their skills, expanding their knowledge, and advancing their careers. It encourages a culture of continuous learning, benefiting both individual career progression and OpenText’s long-term success.”

Are you ready to expand your skills and reimagine your career with OpenText? Explore our open roles.