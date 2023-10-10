OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator enables a new threat detection approach

The cybersecurity industry finds itself at a crossroads. The existing threat detection measures, once considered formidable, are struggling to keep up with the pace and complexity of modern cyber threats. Traditional approaches are often rigid, relying on static and stale mechanisms that attackers can easily bypass or manipulate.

Maintaining security posture is extremely challenging, and attackers are still winning far too often. Geo-political borders add complexity to cybersecurity, with data traversing through different jurisdictions that have varying regulations and standards for data protection. Cyberthreats, however, are not confined to geographical borders; they are widespread and ubiquitous. New threat types almost always require new security content, and too often even require a new product release. This approach to security does not scale. More nimble and robust approaches are required, so that organizations don’t depend on release updates when new attack patterns emerge.

AI is playing an instrumental role in navigating this intricate landscape by analyzing behavior patterns across diverse and global data flows, providing real-time threat detection that transcends boundaries. Accurate threat intelligence hinges on comprehensive data coverage and high-quality analytics. OpenText has invested decades in the development of precise machine learning (ML) models, making us a trusted leader in the field.

Detecting and responding to threats faster

The process of identifying threats is hypothesis-driven, involving finding a pattern of a potential threat and then looking for other similar instances. However, there are limitations that human operators face, such as the need for sleep or breaks. Compounded with increasing severity and sophistication of attacks and the shortage of skilled security personnel; detecting, and identifying threats is equivalent to finding a ‘needle in the haystack’.

AI can automate this process, integrating data from various sources, synthesizing it, and engaging in a dialogue with experts to identify potential threats. By adding context, AI can help to streamline security measures, allowing users to focus and act confidently.

In response to these challenges, OpenText is pioneering a revolutionary approach to cybersecurity that empowers organizations to effectively combat the dynamic threat landscape. At the heart of our cybersecurity portfolio is OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator™ — an evolutionary threat detection model that offers organizations a complete perspective of an attack with behavioral based threat hunting. This birds-eye view is critical for mitigation actions, especially to add context needed to detect and respond to those threats quickly.

Industry-leading AI analytics for rapid and precise threat intelligence

OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator represents a paradigm shift in threat detection. It harnesses the power of advanced machine learning models that continuously learn and adapt. Aviator’s advanced analytics are capable of tracking and correlating billions of behavior-based patterns and attributes. This continuous learning process allows us to adapt and refine our threat detection capabilities continuously. With the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing, our customers benefit from efficient and effective threat detection, elevating their security posture and outpacing adversaries of all types.

Cybersecurity Aviator delivers an advanced AI platform that learns rapidly, accurately, and continuously along with a rapid deployment approach that allows new threat detection models to be in place within hours to protect from new and evolving threats.

OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator will be integrated into OpenText Cybersecurity portfolio – to learn rapidly, accurately, and continuously with real-time feed of billions of behavioral records and to enable a powerful AI platform foundation that provides unprecedented agility to respond to new threats as they emerge.

New analytical models that power a new generation of threat detection

OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator’s new threat detection approach combines machine learning models, along with a rapid deployment approach that allows new threat detection models to be in place within hours to protect from new and evolving threats

High efficacy threat detection

Aviator’s advanced analytics are capable of tracking and correlating billions of behavior-based patterns and attributes. The result is highly effective threat detections that leverage the power of advanced analytics for unparalleled accuracy and insight.

Agile delivery that outpaces attacks

With the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing, organizations benefit from efficient and effective threat detection, elevating their security posture and outpacing adversaries of all types. Combined with our rapid deployment mechanisms, Aviator can swiftly deliver new threat detection modes, ensuring customers are protected within hours, not weeks or months.

Automatically adapts to new, emerging threats

Aviator harnesses the power of advanced machine learning models that continuously learn and adapt to refine our threat detection capabilities. This agile approach empowers our OpenText Cybersecurity solutions to proactively shield organizations from both known and unknown threats.

Elevates and streamlines security operations

Cybersecurity Aviator’s new analytical models power a new generation of threat detection and directly elevate the security operations. The advanced analytics provides threat detection that automatically adapts, helping security operations teams to get necessary focus across the various streams of information they need to analyze to detect an anomaly.

In the realm of cybersecurity, OpenText is leading the charge towards a more agile, automated, and high efficacy defense. OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity.

With Cybersecurity Aviator, organizations can now benefit from a dynamic, continuously evolving threat detection system and directly experience how advanced analytics can provide threat detection that automatically adapts, dramatically increasing threat-hunting team’s efficiency, and help in immediately improving organization’s security posture.

This article was co-written by Yatin Chalke and Stephan Jou.