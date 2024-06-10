OpenText Cybersecurity 2024 Global Managed Security Survey: All eyes on AI business opportunities and challenges

The race to harness AI to advance business innovation, create efficiencies and augment workforce skillsets is on. Yet, organizations cannot overlook the foundational need for security while working to capture this market opportunity.

In our second annual survey of 1,577 managers, c-level executives, and security specialists at Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia, we found that AI security expertise and comprehensive security services are the sector’s biggest growth drivers.

AI-Powered Security Challenges and Opportunities

MSPs and MSSPs play an essential role in safeguarding their customers’ sensitive data and assets. This year’s focus is integrating AI-powered tools, threat intelligence and incident response services to curb escalating threats. A substantial portion of the sector are feeling increasingly prepared to support their customers’ AI-related security needs. And for those that don’t, 62% percent plan to offer AI-services in the next 12 months, showing continued investment and growth potential.

Respondents also said that AI is the biggest global challenge they are helping their customers solve; they (MSPs/MSPs) also view AI as their greatest business opportunity. From 2023 to 2024, the number one MSP/MSSP customer challenge shifted from achieving cost savings to incorporating AI into security. Machine learning (ML) and AI-powered security tools, like OpenText’s own threat detection solutions, have proven essential to helping cybersecurity teams outpace attackers and defend their assets.

More than three-quarters of respondents (83%) have already seen an increase in business driven by interest in AI security tools and expertise. Even more (92.5%) think AI will drive business growth this year, and more than half (67%) of this group believe it will grow their business substantially (11-30%).

Microsoft® Copilot Poised to Fuel Channel Growth

According to the survey, MSPs and MSSPs agree the top benefit of incorporating generative AI into customers’ security programs is to augment security talent and platforms, rather than replace humans. A majority (91%) of MSPs/MSSPs already see customer interest in Microsoft® Copilot.

While generative AI expertise is an important component to meet customers’ AI needs, supporting AI data governance is also considered highly important to respondents. As a leading Microsoft Cloud Service Provider, OpenText™ is uniquely prepared to help customers capture Microsoft Copilot momentum. However, it’s key that organizations understand how to harness AI’s potential while developing data governance policies to safeguard its use.

Beyond the new security requirements for setting up Copilot, fundamental change management and user training requirements must be addressed. Partners who invest the time to understand what it takes to get AI-ready will play a key role in helping customers accelerate their shift to the cloud.

Comprehensive Security Remains a Priority

Despite the AI hype, comprehensive and on-demand security remain key reasons enterprise and SMB customers continue to seek MSP/MSSP services. Gartner also named composable security solutions as a top cybersecurity trend. Comprehensive security programs that are built on components and solutions that adapt to the changing security needs of an organization (i.e., composable security) are essential given today’s rapidly evolving and ever-changing threat landscape.

The top reason customers use MSPs/MSSPs is for comprehensive security, according to over half (56%) of respondents. The survey found that demand for comprehensive security increased more than 10% from 2023, with more than a quarter (27%) of MSP/MSSP customers preferring to have one vendor for security solutions.

At OpenText, we provide a complete portfolio of comprehensive and composable security solutions including endpoint protection, identity management and threat intelligence, all rooted in our information DNA, to help our customers strengthen their cyber defenses and minimize risk.

MSPs and MSSPs wanting to take their cybersecurity programs to the next level are invited to stop by the OpenText Cybersecurity booth (#627) or Pillr booth (#912) at the Pax8 Beyond event June 9-11 in Denver, CO. OpenText Cybersecurity will also be at Kaseya DattoCon Europe (booth #G6), June 11-13 in Dublin, Ireland.

To learn more about OpenText Cybersecurity’s MSP and MSSP offerings, go to: https://www.opentext.com/products/security-cloud.

For information on Pillr MDR, available for MSPs today as part of the OpenText Cybersecurity portfolio, join us June 13 at 12pm EST/5pm BST. To register for the webinar, visit Pillr MDR by OpenText – Empowering MSPs for Success!