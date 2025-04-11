Messaging just got a major glow-up

Let’s face it: plain old SMS is starting to feel… well, a little 2005. Customers today expect more from their omnichannel messaging experiences — and guess what? OpenText™ Core Messaging is stepping up in a big way.

We’re excited to announce that rich communication channels such as WhatsApp and RCS are on the horizon — and they’re bringing with them a whole new world of interactive, secure, visually rich business messaging.

What’s new? It’s not just text anymore

Say goodbye to boring SMS text threads. With WhatsApp and RCS (Rich Communication Services) Business Messaging, you’ll be able to deliver:

Media-rich content (images, videos, maps!)

Location sharing

Quick reply buttons

Cards and carousels that let users browse, book, or buy — all in one chat

It’s not just messaging. It’s an interactive experience. Whether you’re confirming an appointment, promoting a new product, or helping someone book a service — everything happens inside one sleek, seamless conversation.

Security? It’s built right in

Worried about spam or sketchy senders? Don’t be.

WhatsApp Business requires strict Meta-verified registration — you have to prove you’re legit before you can message at scale.

RCS, backed by Google, has its own vetting standards to keep bad actors out.

, backed by Google, has its own vetting standards to keep bad actors out. And while OpenText Core Messaging gives you seamless access to both platforms — we just make sure you’re plugged into the right, verified ecosystem.

Your messages? Safe. Your brand? Trusted. Your customers? Confident.

Why it matters — especially to Gen Z (and the rest of us)

Let’s be real: Gen Z doesn’t just want to receive a message — they want to interact with it. Scrollable carousels, tappable replies, media-rich previews… it’s the new standard.

These upcoming features are purpose-built for the next generation of digital customer experiences — and businesses that adopt them early will stand out in a sea of static text.

TL;DR: Messaging, but make it awesome

With WhatsApp and RCS channels, OpenText Core Messaging will help you:

Engage customers where they are

Create richer, smarter, automated conversations

Build trust with verified, secure interactions

Drive better outcomes (and look really good doing it)

So go ahead — ditch the dusty SMS templates and step into the future of omnichannel messaging. Your customers (and your ROI) will thank you.



Want to be among the first to roll out rich messaging at scale? Stay tuned — the future of business messaging is arriving soon, and it’s looking very good.