New report by Gartner evaluates OpenText Content Services Platforms

OpenText™ is pleased to announce we have been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms.

“Gartner deﬁnes content services platforms (CSPs) as the foundational component in an organization for the management and use of content. CSPs provide a way for employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern, seamless way across devices and organizational boundaries. As such, they are a core component of any organization’s digital workplace strategy.”

We believe Gartner annual assessments of the content services sector is essential reading for everyone involved in information management. It provides excellent insight into the evolving landscape—including new trends, use cases and emerging technologies—it also offers expert, unbiased analysis of how the recognized vendors are adapting and progressing to meet these new needs.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.