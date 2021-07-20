Announcing OpenText Content Cloud CE 21.3

Succeeding in a modern work landscape of remote resources, dispersed processes and ever-increasing volumes of digital content requires a new generation of content management tools. Static repositories are no longer enough — integration across systems is key to creating dynamic information flows, automated lifecycle management and comprehensive governance.

The release of OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 21.3 introduces a host of new innovations and solutions that stabilize and accelerate business processes, as well as facilitate better access, use and governance of information. New solutions and enhancements to existing products include:

Streamline regulatory submissions for life sciences

The volume and complexity of new drug application submissions continue to grow, while resources and staff are also limited. OpenText Core for Regulatory Plans is an innovative Life Sciences SaaS solution built in the OT2 Cloud. It allows Life Sciences organizations to do more with less and seamlessly stay up to date with changing regulatory requirements. Featuring a modern user interface and intelligent automation, the product helps customers plan, manage and track complex regulatory submissions, eliminating manual and error-prone processes. It connects to existing cloud and off-cloud repositories to leverage existing content without migration, and seamlessly upgrades to maintain GxP compliance. In CE 21.3, we’re also introducing Clinical Data Intelligence for Life Sciences from OpenText to improve the data quality of clinical trial documents.

Simplify use with more Microsoft Teams integration

In CE 21.3, OpenText continues to extend the capabilities and value of Microsoft Office 365. OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft™ 0ffice 365 now provides the ability to create a new Business Workspace in the MS Teams UI. This further simplifies ease of use and compliant control of information, right from a worker’s preferred interface.

Share content and collaborate in the cloud within SAP

OpenText Core Share for SAP solutions is now available. Now customers can securely share, collaborate on, and synchronize documents outside the firewall, while remaining within an SAP business process. The solution integrates with OpenText Extended ECM for SAP and Success Factors to leverage an organization’s investments in OpenText content services software and SAP applications in the cloud. By leveraging SaaS applications, customers can expedite deployment faster. Available at the SAP Store.

Enhance process efficiency with SaaS content services

In CE 21.3, OpenText continues to build on its new OpenText™ Core Content SaaS platform. New features include:

Embedded document viewing provides quick access to multiple formats of content, including images and CAD drawings, directly within Smart View interface.

Deeper integration with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud and our content management capabilities.

New editing and co-authoring capabilities with Microsoft Office Online have been added to improve usability and ease of collaboration on documents.

Accelerate productivity with intelligent automation

OpenText Extended ECM Platform with Content Suite CE 21.3 continues to expand on its intelligent automation and lead application integration to increase productivity and ensure compliance. New features include:

Intelligent Filing now leverages the capabilities of Extended ECM with Core Capture Service to analyze, identify and file documents automatically in the correct Business Workspace and sub-folders, improving efficiency, accuracy and governance.

now leverages the capabilities of to analyze, identify and file documents automatically in the correct Business Workspace and sub-folders, improving efficiency, accuracy and governance. New Smart View Notification Center Insights provides timely, relevant notifications to improve content utilization and collaboration related to a Business Workspace.

Event Action Center can now trigger automated events via metadata updates occurring in an integrated business application such as SAP or Salesforce , or within an Extended ECM workflow.

Intelligent Viewing for Content Suite introduces the ability to do graphical and text comparisons between two documents to help users easily spot differences between versions.

Simplify Documentum upgrades

OpenText™ Documentum CE 21.3 continues to expand functionality:

In place upgrades from Documentum 7 or later to the latest Documentum CE release simplify the process with less upgrade hops meaning less IT time and effort required

Unification of the Workflow manager simplifies upgrading and allows Documentum customers to migrate their workflows, regardless of platform.

Other notable solutions

OpenText is also introducing several new solutions that leverage content services, AI and automation:

OpenText™ Magellan™ Risk Guard is an AI solution that uncovers and addresses potentially detrimental text, images or video content risk at a lower cost.

is an AI solution that uncovers and addresses potentially detrimental text, images or video content risk at a lower cost. Clinical Data Intelligence for Life Sciences from OpenText automates the capture, analysis and filing of clinical trial documentation with AI-augmented capture, text mining and content analytics.

Cloud for Government from OpenText empowers federal agencies with stronger, risk-based security features, enabling deeper visibility, automation and collaboration with our FedRAMP Authorized solution.

Learn more

Learn more about how OpenText™ Content Cloud powers modern work. You can also find out why OpenText has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021.

Accelerate your upgrade and reduce risk by working with OpenText Professional Services. Let our experts work with you to assess the current environment and prepare recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other company’s clouds or in a hybrid environment.