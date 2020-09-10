Migrating content, data and operations to the cloud

New work models are creating additional challenges for enterprises. One of the most important: ensuring a dispersed workforce has secure, simple access to business-critical information – anytime, anywhere.

Forrester research shows that organizations with cloud-based content management see substantial benefits over their on-premises peers in everything from usability to security to customer satisfaction.

Traditional methods of sharing, managing and storing content are no longer enough. As the events of this year have made clear, change is the only constant. That’s one reason more and more organizations are embracing the proven advantages of cloud content management to give them the agility, flexibility and control they need to succeed in volatile environments.

What businesses gain by migrating to the cloud, according to Forrester

To learn more about how enterprises are moving to the cloud for content storage, management, and collaboration, OpenText™ recently commissioned a study with Forrester Consulting. The study surveyed over 200 enterprise content management (ECM) decision-makers from enterprise companies in North America and EMEA.

The study found that modernizing cloud content is no longer optional for companies that want to stay competitive and relevant to their customers. In fact, 76% of respondents felt that improving their content management and collaboration would significantly contribute to the acceleration of their digital business.

Survey respondents that had adopted cloud content management solutions reported benefits in 14 key areas, including faster sales and service cycles, higher employee productivity, and improved cost predictability. The three areas where decision makers cited the greatest advantages were customer experience, security, and usability.

1. Improved customer experience

72% of companies that moved to a cloud approach for content storage, management, and collaboration reported an improvement in customer satisfaction.

The Forrester study found that although legacy content like emails and webpages are still the most common means of content delivery for customers, a more collaborative content model is emerging. Customers and partners are increasingly taking an active role in the content management process.

2. Improved security

Many organizations have a lingering perception that migrating to the cloud will leave their data vulnerable, and that keeping their data in an on-premises environment could be a safer, more familiar option.

But Forrester found that 70% of companies that moved to a cloud approach for content storage, management, and collaboration reported an improvement in security.

So, even though there are fears and perceived hurdles with moving content to the cloud, there’s evidence that it’s a path worth exploring and might actually set minds at ease.

3. Improved usability

According to the study, 64% of companies that moved to a cloud approach for content storage, management, and collaboration reported an improvement in usability.

Giving internal and external stakeholders simple, secure, and seamless access to content is crucial to driving business success, says Forrester.

Because if users can’t or don’t know how to access the content they need to do their work, they’re at a disadvantage – which puts their organization at a disadvantage, too.

Finding the right balance

Providing an easy and efficient content collaboration experience is vital in today’s digital environment, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of security and compliance.

Modern cloud platforms deliver a great user experience with mobile, web, and application integration capabilities, but organizations must also balance user experience with a need to protect, retain, and secure content. – Forrester Consulting

One way to find this balance is to create processes for regularly analyzing and auditing what content exists in the cloud, and make sure it’s mapped to the appropriate repository with accurate permissions.

Download the study

>Moving content to the cloud is just one way organizations can accelerate digital transformation. But it has to make business sense and promise ROI. Measuring success against the business benefits Forrester’s research highlights can help guide decisions about cloud content management.

Download “Hybrid Cloud Enables Agile Content Management and Collaboration (January 2020) for additional insights and recommendations for evolving your cloud content management strategy.