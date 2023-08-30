Mastering Total Experience at OpenText World 2023

It’s a new world – everyone’s expectations have evolved, and the customer is always right. The experiences we provide our customers are no longer obligation but a true differentiator for our businesses. In this new experience economy, companies are challenged to not only target and acquire new customers – but to delight and keep them despite changes in buying habits and rising customer expectations.

Now is the time to learn HOW to WOW – at OpenText World 2023!

At OpenText™ World 2023, we are focusing on OpenText Experience Cloud. Get ready to learn how to transform your customer communications to deliver the unexpected wow! Join us as we unveil innovative solutions and revolutionary products, that are set to reshape the industry. The future of Total Experience includes OpenText Experience Aviator, an AI assistant that can help you auto-generate contextual, personalized, and relevant content for your customer. Delight your customers while reducing effort for your content creators!

Join the Experience team of experts at OpenText World to learn how customer, employee, and operational experiences combine to help drive business growth and unleash the power of your organization. With over 16 dedicated sessions with Experience experts, discover how to WOW your customers, increase customer satisfaction and lower churn.

Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect:

Hear from customer experience thought leader Kaspar Roos of Aspire Customer Communications Services during the Experience keynote as well as other industry leaders and speakers

See live demos of Experience Cloud technology, including Experience Aviator for OpenText Exstream. Sign up for the Innovation Lab and dig into how Experience Aviator enables marketers to scale unique content effortlessly while predicting customer behaviors for precision targeting. Dive into the world of AI’s transformative capabilities, predicting behaviors and driving informed decisions for your most valuable customers. Explore how generative AI can propel you ahead of the competition.

Get ready to dive in and learn all about what’s new and exciting for Experience Cloud. Roll up your sleeves for a hands-on dive into OpenText™ Media Management, OpenText™ TeamSite and OpenText™ Exstream.

Your Experience flight plan

Deliver the unexpected. Experience is the new brand currency. Is your organization keeping up? Join the Experience Track at OpenText World to learn how customer, employee, and operational experiences combine to help drive business growth and unleash the power of your organization. See how OpenText Experience Cloud optimizes the digital employee experience while delivering memorable and personalized customer experiences at scale. Discover the importance of building a Total Experience strategy that addresses customer and employee experiences holistically with an integrated, composable platform. Be sure to catch these Experience Aviator sessions:

EX00 Mastering Total Experience: Thriving in the Experience Economy with OpenText Experience Cloud

Experience is the new economic battleground. Brands that underestimate the power of a superior customer experience (CX) do so at their peril. Simultaneously, the workers who craft these experiences drive the engine of success, pushing employee experience to the forefront. CX and EX are bound together, giving birth to the imperative Total Experience (TX) strategy—a holistic approach to solving business problems. Join us to uncover the secrets of customer delight across the entire journey, and how to create a positive digital employee experience with the latest Experience Cloud innovations. Explore generative AI for captivating communications, low-code dynamic experiences for smoother operations, and large language models to optimize customer journeys. Industry experts will share insights and best practices, empowering your organization to deliver superior experiences for both customers and the dedicated employees who bring them to life. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

EX01 Generative AI: Experience Aviator the next frontier for customer communications

Generative AI (GenAI) is changing customer experience for the better. We’ll dive into what GenAI is and how it helps improve consumer interactions. This is revolutionizing the way marketers engage with customers, providing a multitude of benefits, including increasing performance, while delivering a more personalized experience that resonates with customers. We’ll showcase industry-leading OpenText Exstream’s design experiences, Experience Aviator for AI-assisted authoring, and how migration and rationalization tools can reduce the scope and cost of moving Exstream to the cloud. Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Connect with OpenText and customer experts

Get your questions answered. We will be hosting several interactive and engaging sessions designed to help you get the information you need in the format you prefer:

Learn how to apply the latest information management and AI trends from industry thought leaders, luminary guest speakers, and OpenText experts and start to work smarter right away.

from industry thought leaders, luminary guest speakers, and OpenText experts and start to work smarter right away. Set up a one-to-one meeting to dig

to dig into your unique use case or join one of the scheduled meet ups with other customers and OpenText designers, developers, marketers, and leaders. Discuss how to get more out of your investments and increase your information advantage.

with other customers and OpenText designers, developers, marketers, and leaders. Discuss how to get more out of your investments and increase your information advantage. Meet with peers in your vertical to exchange successful strategies. Industry roundtables are specialized and interactive discussions in which industry experts present challenges, trends, and innovations in the sector, and customer and industry analyst speakers will add their insights as well.

are specialized and interactive discussions in which industry experts present challenges, trends, and innovations in the sector, and customer and industry analyst speakers will add their insights as well. Sign up for some hands-on labs : (choose one or all three) the Developer Lab, the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab, giving you the opportunity to check out the latest OpenText innovations—including OpenText Aviator solutions.

: (choose one or all three) the Developer Lab, the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab, giving you the opportunity to check out the latest OpenText innovations—including OpenText Aviator solutions. And take advantage of being surrounded by people who go through the same challenges you do, and network, network, network!

Join us at OpenText World 2023

Explore the future of AI in Experience at the ultimate information management conference. Join us October 11-12 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.