Join us for Customer Solutions Sessions at OpenText World Las Vegas 2022

We are excited to be back to an in-person event again for OpenText World in Las Vegas. Transformation and change continue to be at the top of most companies’ agendas during these times and while digital transformation was happening before, now it is at an accelerated pace. Information management is taking center stage as organizations look to build business agility, solve business problems, create resilience, improve operational performance and radically re-imagine both their customer and employee experience.

What you’ll learn

OpenText World Las Vegas will bring together Customer Solutions and Professional Services experts in an OpenText Essentials track representing areas including Advisory Services, Managed Services, Customer Success Services, Packaged Solutions, Learning Services, Security Services, User Adoption, Cloud Delivery Services and more. Our subject matter experts will discuss the latest digital trends, services and solutions to help you get the most out of your OpenText investment.

Don’t miss these opportunities

There are numerous ways to get involved with Customer Solutions and Professional Services at the upcoming OpenText World in Las Vegas such as attending breakout sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions or Expo Theater sessions, take an OpenText product certification or visit the Customer Solutions hub on the Expo floor.

Breakout sessions and workshops – sign up for one or more of the following:

CS01 “Maximize business value from your information management investments through an Advisory Services program” – In this session you will hear how you can turn your vision into an executable dynamic strategy through ongoing strategic advisory services and learn from an actual customer program case study.

CS02 “Modernize applications when moving to the cloud” – Learn about smart methodologies and toolsets to simultaneously upgrade (multiple version levels if required) and move and modernize your system (such as Extended ECM, Content Suite and Core Archive) to the OpenText Cloud.

CS03 Expert Roundtable: “How are you getting your people ready for digital transformation?” – Your most valuable asset is your people. Often overlooked in the digital transformation journey, not having a plan to enable your users can lead to disruption, churn and a sinking ship. Come chat with experts from OpenText’s Customer Solutions team about what people success looks like, what might be standing in your way, and how to chart a path to get there.

CS04 “Risk mitigation and peace of mind with OpenText Managed Services” – Managed Services can help you build, deploy, manage, and maintain your solutions to improve performance, security, and stability. Hear a real customer scenario in the session.

CS05 “Turn up the volume on Cyber Readiness and Cyber Resilience” workshop session– Attend this workshop session to see a tabletop exercise and learn more about these tools and from customer experiences to defend your organizations from threats.

EX22 Expo theater session – “Let’s Role! Build Your Skills with Role-Based Learning Paths”. You’re eager to learn, but where do you begin? OpenText’s new Learning Paths take out the guesswork, helping you find the courses & certifications right for your role. Come learn what role fits you best, what types of learning to expect along your path, and how to get started

Pre-conference Training Workshops and OpenText Certifications.

On October 3rd we are offering the following pre-conference one-day training workshops delivered by experts covering essential skills, hands-on activities and best practices:

– User Adoption Strategy Workshop

– What’s new in OpenText™ Content Server 22.2 (Accelerated)

– OpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering (Accelerated)



Are you OpenText Certified? There is no better way to prove your skills and showcase your proficiency then getting certifications. One “free” certification attempt is included with the Las Vegas (in-person) conference pass. Find out more.

Drop by the Customer Solutions Hub in the Expo.

Be sure to drop by the Customer Solutions Hub on the Expo floor where we will have experts from assurance services, success services and advisory services.

