Build the foundation for your information advantage at OpenText World 2022

At OpenText™ World 2022 in Las Vegas, we’ll be hosting a new OpenText Essentials track, designed to help you carve out your unique path to your information advantage. The Essentials track offers breakouts, workshops, and roundtables that cover the need-to-know fundamentals of your digital transformation and explores cloud, off-cloud, and migration scenarios that help reduce cost and mitigate risk throughout the lifetime of your OpenText solutions. Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect:

OpenText Essentials

Explore essential ways to make information work to your advantage. The OpenText Essentials sessions cover a wide variety of topics: find out how to move to the cloud (private, public, or hybrid) from where you are, maximize the value of your OpenText solutions, act on the best practices in your industry, and make the most of the conference. With breakouts, workshops, customer use cases, demos, and roundtables, the Essentials sessions offer many opportunities to network.

A session you don’t want to miss:



GS01 and GS02 Welcome (back) to OpenText World!



Whether you’ve attended an OpenText World event or not, it’s everyone’s first time back. Join one of our two “welcome back” sessions on Mon., Oct. 3 for a relaxed and informal orientation. It’s a great way to begin your conference experience because you’ll get the low-down on the logistics, schedule and plans for the week, meet some fellow OpenText users, and pick up some key tips and tricks on how to make the most of your time at OpenText World. So put on your brand-new conference badge and we’ll see you there! Interested in attending this session? Search for and add it to your agenda here.

Connect with OpenText experts

We will be hosting several interactive and engaging sessions designed to help you get the information you need in the format you prefer:

Workshop sessions will focus on “how to” topics such as “how to modernize your processes” and will give you hands-on experience exploring a technical topic. During these small and interactive sessions, you’ll get the chance to engage with an expert panel, ask questions, see demos, and more.

Roundtable sessions are designed to be informal and engaging networking opportunities where we'll share tips and tricks, expert advice, or relevant industry trends in an open conversation format.

During the 45-minute lunch and learns, you can connect with like-minded individuals and explore concepts related to an industry challenge or technical topic.

We're also bringing back hands-on labs with the Developer Lab, the Product Lab and the Innovation Lab, giving you the opportunity to check out the latest OpenText innovations.

And you can book one-on-one time with an OpenText expert to dive deeper into your specific use case.

Join us at OpenText World 2022

The ultimate information management conference is back in-person! Join us from October 4-6 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and connect with today’s leading information management experts.

Looking to join us virtually? Virtual registration is free and features access to keynotes from the OpenText leadership team, live guest keynotes and access to book one-on-one time with OpenText experts.

