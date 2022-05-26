How communications can power an experience-led transformation

A new world demands a fresh approach

The world has changed. What was good enough is not cutting it anymore. During the pandemic, 73% of consumers say they changed the way they shopped.* The pace of digital transformation accelerated rapidly to meet consumers’ changing and rising expectations.

Customers crave predictive, personalized, and seamless experiences yet bad encounters are common. According to a 2022 Broadridge report that surveyed 3,000 North American consumers, 65% believe the companies they do business with need to improve their customer experience – up from 35% in 2019.* Communications have never been so important.

It can be difficult to adjust to quickly changing customer preferences. Legacy systems or multiple providers can cause disconnected journeys, with marketers struggling to see the full picture of their customers’ interactions across different departments. Siloed data stands in the way of an integrated customer view. Marketers are under pressure to improve how customers and employees interact with their organization, which can lead to better customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.

Experience can be what separates you from the competition

Experience is the only sustainable differentiator in the economy of the future. Research from Forrester shows that customer experience leaders grow revenue faster than laggards, cut costs, reduce risk, and can charge more for their products.

Learn how you can cut through the clutter and stand apart from competitors at OpenText World EMEA. Power your communication-centric customer interactions with engaging experiences across the entire journey, from acquisition to retention. Check out OpenText’s Customer Communications Management (CCM) and messaging sessions to learn more about how your organization can deliver ultra-personalized, on-brand, omnichannel communication experiences across online, offline, mobile, web and everywhere in between. Gain fresh perspective and smart insights with ideas on how you can elevate customer experience at your organization. Here are three reasons not to miss the communication-centric experiences and digital experience management tracks at OpenText World EMEA:

1. Hear from OpenText leaders on how to improve customer experience

Attend the keynote to learn how to move beyond traditional CCM to maximize conversion rates, improve CX and optimize productivity. Join Guy Hellier, Vice President, Product Management, Pam Bernadino, Vice President, Product Management and Anthony Wiley, Vice President, Software Engineering, to learn more about how to improve your speed to market and agility with operations in the cloud. See a demo of our solutions in action and hear more about how Fennia Mutual Insurance is prioritizing communication-centric experiences.

2. Dive into experience sessions

Accelerate your digital transformation with a platform that meets both marketing and business needs in B2B, B2C and B2E. Modern experience brings together communications, content, messaging and conversation insights to create meaningful, personalized engagement with your customers, business partners and employees. Learn more about OpenText’s strategic vision that will evolve modern experiences. Hear how OpenText is innovating with Experience Cloud and get a look ahead at the road map. Get insights from global consulting firm Aspire and see how leading organizations like Achmea, ENI and Banco Sabadell are adopting modern, data-driven customer experiences.

3. Ask all your burning questions at live meet-ups with our experts

Have your pick of sessions that cover the transition from CCM to CXM, messaging, digital experience management and voice of the customer. Learn more about how to prepare for the future of communications – evolving transactional messaging to be tailored, relevant and omnichannel. Discover how to guide conversions using messaging to reach your customers wherever they are. Stand out with content-driven and data-rich experiences. Analyze cross-channel interactions and mine insights to better understand your customers.

Save your spot at OpenText World EMEA – register today for this free, virtual two-day event.

*Blake Morgan – Why Experience Matters More Than Ever.

*2022 CX & Communications Insights, Broadridge, 2022.