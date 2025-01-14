Grab a coffee and join the DevSecOps “Friends” webinar series

Could software delivery BE any more complex? While the much-loved character Chandler of the TV series Friends didn’t quite use one of his famous “…be any more…?” questions about software security, development and security professionals all strive to improve the security in the software we create and deliver. Join us for a DevSecOps “Friends-style” webinar series where we explore the ins and outs of DevSecOps. We’ll dive deep into key topics, from platform engineering to the role of AI, all while navigating the intricacies of modern software development (and maybe sharing a coffee or two at the digital “Central Perk” along the way). No matter your DevSecOps experience level, you’ll pick up valuable insights and leave each session feeling like you’ve just hung out with your favorite friends…who also happen to share your passion for application security.

Register for one of our upcoming webinars below or tune in to the on-demand webinars to watch previous “episodes”. You don’t want to miss these, so grab a coffee and come hang with your DevSecOps friends!

Figure 1: We'll be there for you in this 4-part DevSecOps webinar series

Grab some coffee with friends at Central Perk—only this time, we’re serving up tips for creating scalable, self-service platforms that developers love even more than Ross loves dinosaurs. We’ll explore how platform engineering sets the stage for a secure AND enjoyable development experience. Just like Monica keeps her apartment spotless (most of the time), platform engineers create a clean, efficient environment where developers can thrive. We’ll discuss how platform engineering streamlines DevSecOps practices, enabling faster deployments, improved collaboration, and enhanced security, all while boosting developer happiness and productivity.

Watch the on-demand to discover how to transform your organization with a platform that’s both powerful and developer-friendly so, like Monica, you can get ship done.

Episode 2: The one with the governance glow-up

Could DevSecOps be any more essential for regulated industries? Navigating the complexities of regulated industries requires a careful balance between innovation and adherence to strict governance and compliance requirements. Similar to Monica’s need for cleanliness, regulatory frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX demand meticulous attention to detail—so how can teams balance speed, security, and compliance? DevSecOps provides the framework to achieve this balance, enabling organizations to integrate security and compliance seamlessly into their development pipelines without sacrificing their ability to “pivot”.

Register now and “perk” up your governance—ensure your processes are secure, efficient, audit-ready, and as smooth as Pheobe’s Smelly Cat serenade.

Episode 3: The one where automation gets ship done

When it comes to DevSecOps, automation is always there for you—just like Chandler’s recliner is always there for him. In the world of “we need it yesterday”, manual processes can no longer keep up with the demands for rapid, secure software delivery. Automation in DevSecOps is the key to bridging the gap between speed and security, ensuring vulnerabilities are identified and mitigated at every stage of the development lifecycle. Fewer manual processes can free up your teams to focus on innovation—so instead of questioning if they were on a “break”, everyone will know they were actually on a sprint.

Register faster than Ross on rollerblades—you don’t want to miss this webinar. You’ll leave with actionable insights on how automation takes the heavy lifting off your team’s shoulders and makes workflows faster, safer, and smarter.

Episode 4: The one where DevSecOps meets business

Managing risk is a critical priority for every business and, like Ross’s leather pants, if you don’t handle it right, things might not turn out well. DevSecOps aligns development, security, and operations teams to proactively identify, manage, and mitigate risks across the entire software development lifecycle. Businesses need to be agile, which means development teams need to “pivot” at a moment’s notice without compromising security. While Pheobe’s songs are always full of surprises, your software delivery shouldn’t be—organizations need to make sure they manage risk without losing speed or creativity.

Tune in for insights on how to build a security-first culture that supports innovation, risk reduction, and continued business growth. Ross had the right idea with “Unagi” (not the name because it’s freshwater eel)—a state of total awareness and constant preparedness. So go ahead, punch risk in the face and register today!

