FedRAMP Authorized: OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management

Enjoy security, peace of mind, and trust with a FedRAMP-Certified project and portfolio management solution. OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management achieved FedRAMP Authorization through the OpenText™ IT Management Platform (ITMX) available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

What is FedRAMP?

Both the public and private sectors are increasingly leveraging cloud services to streamline operations, enhance scalability, and cut costs. However, with the growing reliance on cloud infrastructure comes the heightened need for stringent security measures, particularly for government agencies handling sensitive data. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) was introduced to address this need.

Why does FedRAMP matter?

Achieving FedRAMP Certification is not just a regulatory requirement—it’s a critical step toward building trust and demonstrating a commitment to security. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that standardizes the security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud services for federal agencies. It establishes a rigorous set of security controls, based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework, that cloud service providers must meet before they can host federal data.

By achieving FedRAMP Certification, OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management demonstrates that our security protocols and systems meet the high standards required by the U.S. government, ensuring protection against data breaches, unauthorized access, and other cyber threats.

OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management is FedRAMP Certified

OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management’s FedRAMP Authorization means we are FedRAMP-Certified, we meet strict regulatory compliance and are considered leaders in cloud security. By using FedRAMP-Certified OpenText™ Project and Portfolio Management, customers can enjoy the following:

Enhanced security standards

FedRAMP-Certified solutions meet strict security controls based on NIST guidelines, ensuring protection against cyber threats. The certification guarantees a standardized approach to securing cloud environments, making it one of the most robust security frameworks available.

Federal agencies and businesses can rely on FedRAMP-Certified solutions, knowing that these providers have undergone rigorous security assessments. This certification builds trust and credibility across both government and private sector customers.

For organizations working with federal agencies, FedRAMP Certification is a mandatory requirement. By using FedRAMP-Certified solutions, organizations ensure full compliance with federal standards, avoiding the complexities of navigating government regulations independently.

FedRAMP Certification eliminates the need for organizations to conduct independent security assessments for each new federal client, reducing costs and time spent on audits. Organizations can leverage pre-authorized solutions, speeding up procurement and deployment.

FedRAMP requires continuous monitoring of certified solutions, ensuring that security controls are maintained and updated regularly. This proactive approach helps mitigate emerging risks and maintains system integrity over time.

FedRAMP-Certified solutions incorporate robust risk management protocols, reducing the likelihood of data breaches and vulnerabilities. This lowers the risk profile for organizations using these solutions, offering peace of mind.

Organizations, particularly in regulated industries, that use FedRAMP-Certified cloud solutions move forward with the assurance that they meet top-tier security and compliance requirements.

Use a FedRAMP-Authorized solution to ensure compliance with stringent security regulations, build trust, and simplify risk management. Check out our press release for more information about the ITMX platform and our FedRAMP Authorization. OpenText Project and Portfolio Management continues to deliver industry-leading project and portfolio (PPM) and strategic portfolio management (SPM) capabilities, and now we include FedRAMP Certification in our list of benefits for you.

For additional details and to see how OpenText Project and Portfolio Management can benefit your business, visit our webpage.