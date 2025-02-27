OpenText recognized in the Constellation ShortList™ QA Tools for NextGen Apps



OpenText has been recognized in the Constellation ShortList™ QA Tools for NextGen Apps. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores a commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to optimize customer experiences. OpenText Application Quality Management and OpenText Functional Testing are both recognized.

Constellation Research’s rigorous evaluation process considers various criteria, including AI and machine learning capabilities, global support, data management, developer and QA personnel feedback, and analytics. The inclusion of OpenText in the ShortList reflects a dedication to providing a robust platform that meets these standards, enabling businesses to deliver seamless and personalized digital experiences.

It is an honor to be recognized alongside other industry leaders and remain committed to driving digital transformation for our clients.

For more information on the Constellation ShortList™ and to view the full list of recognized vendors, please visit Constellation Research’s official announcement.